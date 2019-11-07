Is Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Trading At A 31% Discount?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£7.60m UK£9.43m UK£12.0m UK£13.9m UK£15.5m UK£16.8m UK£17.8m UK£18.7m UK£19.4m UK£19.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 15.8% Est @ 11.43% Est @ 8.37% Est @ 6.23% Est @ 4.73% Est @ 3.68% Est @ 2.94% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% UK£7.1 UK£8.3 UK£9.9 UK£10.7 UK£11.2 UK£11.4 UK£11.3 UK£11.1 UK£10.8 UK£10.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£102m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£20m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ 6.7%– 1.2%) = UK£369m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£369m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= UK£193m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£295m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£4.4, the company appears quite good value at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Marlowe as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.822. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.