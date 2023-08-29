Marlton home may hold 100 dead dogs, police say after dozens of animals found

EVESHAM – As many as 100 dogs may have died inside a home here, police said Tuesday.

And now two people face charges of endangering the welfare of a child and animal cruelty after in excess of 30 deceased dogs and multiple other sick and malnourished dogs were found in their home.

Rebecca Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, were arrested Aug. 28 after officers were called to the 600 block of Main Street for a report of suspected animal cruelty.

A witness reported seeing multiple dogs on location that appeared to be sick and or malnourished, according to a news release from Evesham police.

Arriving officers found both living and deceased dogs at the home.

A child there was placed in the care of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency due to the reportedly unhealthy conditions, police said.

Officers found more than 30 dead dogs throughout the home, 14 dogs living in the residence, and numerous cats and rabbits. Nine dogs were taken to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, several in extremely poor health, police said. One dog was so bad off it was euthanized.

The Evesham police department is working with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office to process the scene. Police said the investigation led to information that as many as 100 dogs have died in the home, many of which are present in the home or are suspected to have been buried on the property.

Leconey was held in Burlington County Jail and Halbach was sent for medical evaluation. She will be held in jail once released. Both will have detention hearings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

