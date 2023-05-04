Marlton man admits role in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An Evesham man has pleaded guilty to taking part in the January 2021 Capitol riot.

Michael Gianos was accused of entering the Capitol after investigators found incriminating text messages on the phone of another riot suspect, Lawrence Stackhouse, 35, of Blackwood.

The texts led to charges in December 2021 against Gianos, then 33, and Rachel Myers, then 30, of Philadelphia.

Guilty: Local men enter pleas Three from South Jersey admit to taking part in Capitol riot

According to an uncontested statement filed with Gianos’ April 28 plea agreement, he texted and messaged the other suspects about the “stolen” 2020 election and his desire to block certification of Electoral College votes for incoming President Joe Biden.

Marlton man described Capitol intrusion

Gianos, Stackhouse and Myers entered the Capitol during the riot by supporters of former president Donald Trump and walked down a hallway near the office of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the statement says.

Gianos sent messages to two Facebook users that described his presence in Pelosi’s office, it adds.

One day after the riot, Gianos told Stackhouse he had deleted videos from the Capitol intrusion and expressed strong disapproval of the government, the statement says.

Similarly, a prosecution filing says, Myers texted Stackhouse, "Don't tell anyone you were there. Just move forward and we will deal with whatever comes our way if it happens."

Gianos admits guilt to Capitol riot charge

Gianos admitted guilt April 28 to a misdemeanor charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

His attorney could not be reached for comment on the plea.

Gianos faces a potential maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The plea deal also calls for him to pay restitution of $500 toward damage to the Capitol valued at $2.8 million.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb scheduled sentencing for July 25 in Washington, D.C., federal court.

Myers, Stackhouse admit guilt

Myers, a bartender, received a two-year probationary term and a $500 restitution order after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge in November.

She admitted guilt to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Stackhouse, who was arrested in March 2021, was sentenced last year to a 14-day prison term, as well as 90 days of home confinement and 36 months of probation. He also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

The sheet metal worker pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: A statement says Michael Gianos told of deleting Capitol-riot videos