MARMET arrests two men, seizes drugs and firearms near Garfield Elementary School

Two Marion men are facing charges after law enforcement officers with the MARMET Drug Task Force, the Marion City Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 537 Swiss Drive, Marion.

The residence is located within 600 feet of Garfield Elementary School. The search warrant, granted by Marion Municipal Court Judge Teresa Ballinger, was executed after school hours Monday.

There were no school buses, children or staff leaving the school at the time of the search warrant, according to a news release.

Authorities seized about 117.39 grams of methamphetamine, nearly $2,000 in cash, two pistols, one of which being reported as stolen, and additional items associated with drug trafficking.

About 117.39 grams of methamphetamine, nearly $2,000 in cash, two pistols and other items associated with drug trafficking were seized during the execution of a search warrant at 537 Swiss Drive in Marion on Monday.

One of the men was arrested for having weapons under disability, as he is restricted from possessing firearms due to a previous criminal conviction. Another man was arrested for a felony probation violation as the result of the items seized during the search warrant.

MARMET detectives are still working the case and additional charges could be forthcoming after review by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

'We will seek out people that put our children in danger'

“Today's operation is just another example of the hard-working men and women of MARMET, protecting our community from drug dealers," Sheriff Matt Bayles said. "This person was dealing his poison within 600 feet of a school with weapons ready at hand. We will seek out people that put our children in danger and put them where they belong − in jail."

“A narcotics dealer, who was illegally possessing firearms, this close to a school is extremely dangerous for our community," Police Chief Jay McDonald stated. "I am grateful for the hard work by officers and deputies in removing this trafficker from our streets."

The MARMET Drug Task Force is made up of members of the Marion Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Marion County citizens are encouraged to call in crime tips involving criminal activity to 740-387-TIPS (8477) or online at mariontips.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they choose.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: MARMET executes search warrant, arrests two Marion men near school