Marna Winbush turned her grief over her son's murder into a mission to bring peace to Milwaukee streets

A young man hugs Marna Winbush after she shared her story about the night she found out that her son, Deshawn Winbush, was shot dead in 2003. Winbush spoke during a mock funeral at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Milwaukee, March 27, 2013, part of the "I Will Not Die Young-Saving Our Sons" campaign.

Marna Winbush wanted to find meaning in her son’s murder nearly 20 years ago.

Her son, Deshawn Winbush, 21, was fatally shot along with two friends outside a north side bar by an ex-felon, who was able to purchase a gun legally.

“She took it real hard when he passed,” said George Deques “Ques” Winbush, 31, of his mother. “The main thing she really wanted was justice.”

That quest for justice became a mission for Marna Winbush. She began advocating for gun reform and helping other families struggling to overcome the death of a loved one from gun violence still plaguing Milwaukee streets.

Winbush, 69, died Jan. 22 after suffering from several health challenges.

She co-founded Mothers Against Gun Violence with Beverly Anderson and Debra L. Fifer. Their sons — Carl Hall, 24 and Kirk Bickham Jr., 22, respectively — were killed along with Deshawn outside that tavern in 2003.

The organization, known for its annual block parties, offered monthly support groups, organized prayer vigils and worked with other community groups to help families affected by gun violence.

It wasn’t just the death of her son that sparked Winbush to become an advocate. She got involved because other youths were still dying on the streets.

“It was just a lot of senseless killings going on," Ques Winbush said. "She felt like that was her calling, to step up and try to help.”

His mother, he added, wanted to be a support for families grieving the loss of someone to gun violence. She was always willing to listen, to talk, to be that outlet because she understood that pain, Ques Winbush said.

Marna Winbush sits at her home in Milwaukee next to a memorial for her son, Deshawn, who was killed in 2003. Winbush is one of the founders of Mothers against Gun Violence in Milwaukee.

“She was always willing to help people no matter if she knew you or not,” Ques Winbush said. “She was trying to be there for grieving mothers that didn’t have no one.”

Glenda Campbell was one of those who leaned on Winbush for support. Gun violence took her 21-year-old son, Dominic Booker, in 2004.

Campbell met Marna Winbush through a mutual friend. They forged a relationship through their shared grief and work with Mothers Against Gun Violence.

The two often attended prayer vigils together and spoke at rallies, sharing their stories with individuals who've been involved with the criminal justice system .

“I think that is how we were dealing with the grief through each other. She was very special to me,” Campbell, 63, said. “I just kind of looked up to her like my best friend.”

While Marna Winbush advocated for peace in the streets, she also knew addressing gun violence had to happen at the state level. Forming Mothers Against Gun Violence allowed the women to lobby the state Legislature for stricter laws to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands.

The man convicted in 2004 of killing Deshawn Winbush purchased a gun even though he was not legally allowed to possess it because of his criminal record.

The group supported a 2004 bill to track private gun sales, and a 2007 proposal that would require criminal background checks on private gun purchases made at gun shows and other so-called gray market sales.

“The majority of the homicides are committed by people who aren't licensed gun carriers," Campbell said. "That was one of the things in our mission to control guns and help reduce the violence.”

Ques Winbush said his mother wasn't trying to take people's guns but wanted them to go through legal means to get one.

A criminal background check would have prevented the man who killed his brother from getting a gun in the first place, he said.

“She didn’t want people just getting out of jail to be able to just go get a gun and do some crazy things and end up right back in there,” he said. “If you are going to own a gun, why not be legal. And why not go about the proper way of getting a gun.”

Ques Winbush called his mother an inspiration. He admired her strength and tenacity to turn her pain into a purpose. And he hopes to continue the block parties she started some 15 years ago to unite residents and foster peace in the community.

“She was willing to put everything on the line for other people she didn’t know. That made me worship and praise my mother a lot more,” he said.

The service for Marna Winbush will be Saturday at Peace of Mind Funeral Home, 5325 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee. Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Service to follow from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

