Maro Itoje has not kicked on as expected – but he can knock South Africa off their perch

Whether in word or deed, Maro Itoje is not the type to be cowed by his opponents’ aura. His striking declaration that England “will be celebrating” after facing South Africa, the world’s No 1 side, owes less to hubris than to the unshakeable self-belief of somebody who has already proved himself in a contest of this magnitude. Indeed, the last time that he played a World Cup semi-final, in 2019, he produced a display of such pulverising second-row dominance that Steve Hansen , the New Zealand head coach, strode across the pitch to shake his hand.

That night in Yokohama, Itoje was a colossus. He forced turnovers and wrought such havoc in mauls that New Zealand had to remove Scott Barrett at half-time. Where Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick leapt high at the line-out, he rose higher. For 80 minutes, he seemed to be on a one-man mission to torch reputations. As such, Itoje has little patience for suggestions that England harbour an inferiority complex in Paris. For he can draw not only on the memory of confronting the tournament favourites in the last four, but of taking them apart.

It is stirring to remember that version of Itoje from four years ago. But it is also tempting to look at that semi-final display, still the zenith of his England career, and wonder what might have been. At 28, he remains a formidable enforcer when the mood takes him. And yet this World Cup cycle has hardly matched the stratospheric expectations he once set. The 2019 Itoje was a phenomenon, snaffled a year later by Jay-Z’s management company Roc Nation, who sought to make him a crossover superstar on the scale of Jonah Lomu. Of late, those ambitions have had to be scaled back, with Itoje’s form so flaky in this year’s Six Nations that he no longer looked a guaranteed starter.

On the surface, the timing is far from ideal for Itoje to be taking on his old nemesis, Eben Etzebeth. In the battle of these two ferocious locks, the balance seems to have tipped decisively in the South African’s favour. It is not just the fact that Etzebeth shoved his opposite No 4 around at Twickenham last winter but that his monstrous physical presence is almost impossible to resist. While Itoje found his pride dented in the quarter-finals by Fiji, who bulldozed him backwards at one point, Etzebeth took his try against France with such lethal force that he carried three defenders across the line with him.

With quiet confidence, Itoje dismissed the notion of the England forwards being overawed at Stade de France. “South Africa have certain things that they’re very good at, but it’s about us, as the England rugby team, putting our best foot forward,” he said. “It is about us imposing our game. We don’t want to sit back and just watch them do their thing.”

A Vogue photoshoot heralded him as the sport’s ‘renaissance man’

You will notice how scrupulously Itoje avoids talking about himself. This has been a theme of England’s rhetoric at this World Cup, where the expression of players’ personalities has been stifled by an almost obsessive focus on the collective. The atmosphere could scarcely be a starker contrast to 2019, when Eddie Jones demonstrated what he wanted to do to the All Blacks by slicing a kiwi fruit in half with a samurai sword. No such overt belligerence is to be found from Steve Borthwick, who appears to have vetoed any reference to the last World Cup campaign. “Four years is a long time in rugby,” he said.

It certainly is for Itoje. By his mid-20s, the hype he had generated was breathless. He was the figure who could extend rugby’s appeal beyond its typical constituencies, whether in talking about his Nigerian heritage or his passion for poetry. Forget the popular image of locks as wizened bruisers: he brought a fresh-faced sheen to the role, modelling for Vogue in 2020 in a photoshoot that heralded him as the sport’s “renaissance man”. The problem is that the performances underpinning this huge surge in interest have grown increasingly fitful.

Itoje, for all his strength, has developed a reputation for clumsy lapses. After the first Test of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021, Warren Gatland, his own coach, quipped: “It must be the first time in 360-odd games that he didn’t give away a penalty.” But here is the conundrum: Itoje still won the Lions’ Player of the Series award, proving that even when not at his best, he could be a potent weapon.

One mystifying omission from his CV is his failure to become England captain. Jones claimed in his book about leadership that Itoje was “too inward-looking” for the role, later revising his opinion. But Borthwick has continued to withhold the distinction, preferring Owen Farrell or Courtney Lawes.

To think, the captaincy used to be considered a fate preordained for Itoje, whose finest moments in the second row have called to mind Martin Johnson in his prime. Borthwick, for now, would rather see Itoje concentrate on his own game, and with good reason.

After all, Itoje is perhaps the one player whose individual brilliance can determine England’s prospects in this semi-final. Just as he set the tone against New Zealand, he can knock South Africa off-kilter with his constant disruptive menace. Whatever the concerns over his discipline, his pedigree on the grandest occasions promises to be pivotal.

