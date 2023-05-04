Maroon car allegedly used in killing of KCK child found; search for shooter continues

Detectives have found the maroon sedan believed to have been used in the fatal shooting of a child in Kansas City, Kansas, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, police department said Thursday morning.

The search for those involved in the killing continues, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, police department.

Police had been searching for what was believed to have been a late 2000s model Subaru Legacy after the child was shot around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue. The car was missing a front bumper and had a Kansas license plate.

The boy, who was under the age of 10 years old, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was outside with an adult when the shooting happened, said KCKPD Major Violeta Magee.

It’s unknown how many people were inside the car when multiple shots were fired from the car, said Officer Jovanna Cheatum, a police spokeswoman said. No further suspect information was available.

Detectives were reviewing videos and photos from witnesses who were either outside at the time of the shooting or had video of it. Police do not believe that the shooting was an accidental discharge of a weapon, she said.

Detectives also were still investigating whether someone else might had been the intended target and the child was struck by gunfire by mistake, Cheatum said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s major case unit was investigating the killing. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.