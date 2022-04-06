Marquette County sheriff's deputy fired, arrested as police investigate claims he solicited sex with a minor

MONTELLO – Police arrested a Marquette County sheriff's deputy Wednesday after allegations that he engaged in sexual behavior with a minor.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a video uploaded to YouTube claimed to show "an off-duty officer soliciting sexual activities with a minor."

"These are very serious allegations that our agency is deeply concerned about. The investigation of this matter is multi-faceted," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office fired the deputy. As of Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors had not yet charged him, according to online court records.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office said it is conducting an internal investigation and policy review, while the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Columbia County Sheriff's Office are conducting an external criminal investigation.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with more information about the case to call 608-297-2115. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Marquette County Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477 (TIPS).

