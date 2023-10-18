Marquette student charged after YouTube bomb threat prank

Two Marquette University students were arrested after police say they repeatedly told people they were going to "blow up" the Al McGuire Center, a 3,700-seat arena on the campus, to document reactions for a YouTube prank.

Muhammad Sanneh, 21, of Milwaukee, was charged with disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor, while a student videographer was arrested but has not yet been charged.

According to the criminal complaint, Sanneh approached a Marquette University Police Department officer with another student recording for a YouTube video during a Golden Eagles' volleyball match against Creighton University on Oct. 6.

Sanneh asked the officer if he liked the Kaftan he was wearing. Kaftans are traditionally worn by members of the Muslim faith.

The officer said it "looked good," and Sanneh responded that he was "going to blow this place up." After the officer told Sanneh he could not make statements like that, Sanneh said that he was only joking.

The students were not arrested at this point and walked away.

Minutes later, a Marquette student attending the match reported that both Sanneh and his videographer had been approaching students in the crowd saying they were going to blow up the building.

The criminal complaint stated about 2,000 people were in attendance at the time.

Once Sanneh and the videographer were arrested, they were searched. Police did not find any evidence to make the threat seem valid so they did not evacuate or sweep the building for explosives.

Marquette University said both students are subject to the student conduct process separate from their legal procedures.

The student conduct process is a confidential hearing between the students and a university conduct administrator. The administrator will decide whether the case will be handled through an administrative hearing or a student conduct review board.

Depending on the circumstances of a case, students can be subject to suspension, expulsion or probation, all of which must be approved by Marquette's dean of students or associate dean of students.

Sanneh is scheduled for a pretrial conference Nov. 28.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette bomb threat prank leads to students being charged