Marquette University to raise undergraduate tuition by 5% next year, surpassing $50,000

Kelly Meyerhofer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read
West Wisconsin Avenue is empty of vehicles through Marquette University, just west of the downtown Milwaukee skyline in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Tuition at Marquette University now tops $50,000 per year.

Marquette announced the new rates for the 2024-25 school year this week. An online statement pointed to inflation, increasing energy and health care costs, and other economic pressures for the 5% increase, bringing undergraduate tuition to $50,070.

It's a $2,380 increase from the current school year.

Room and board rates are also being bumped up 5% to account for improvements to dorms and dining halls, as well as offsetting the rising costs of operations, utilities and food. Living in a double room with a meal plan will range from $15,580 to $17,100.

Dental and law students will see 2.5% tuition increases.

Tuition at the Jesuit institution on Milwaukee's Near West Side was around $30,000 in 2010. It's increased between 2% and 5% every year over the past 15 years, except for one. The school kept tuition flat in 2021-22, citing the financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least three other private universities in Wisconsin − Beloit College, Ripon College and Lawrence University − already charged tuition rates exceeding $50,000 this year.

Marquette's average net price has not increased at the same rate as tuition.

Average net price deducts financial aid packages students receive — including federal, state and institutional grant and scholarship aid — from the total cost of attendance. This number provides a better picture of what it costs to attend a university, though actual costs may vary significantly depending on a family's financial circumstances.

The average net price at Marquette has grown from $29,280 in 2010 to $33,136 in 2021, according to the most recent federal education data.

At Wisconsin's public universities, tuition had been frozen for a decade and only recently lifted.

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents last spring voted to increase the tuition rate by an average of about 5% in this current school year. The board will vote sometime in the first half of 2024 on tuition rates for the 2024-25 school year.

Tuition at UW-Madison this year is about $9,600 for in-state students and $39,000 for out-of-state students. Business, engineering and nursing students pay additional fees.

