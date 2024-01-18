Marquis de Lafayette writes a letter to Uticans: A look back this week in history

1831, 193 years ago

Lafayette letter

The Marquis de Lafayette writes a letter to Uticans, thanking them for donating $974 to help Poland in its rebellion to overthrow Russian rule. Lafayette — who lives in the town of Meaux, just outside of Paris — was a young French officer who, in 1777, joined the American colonies in their fight for independence from Great Britain. He knows and loves Utica. And why shouldn't he?

Amos Parker, a veteran of the Revolutionary War who lives in the town of Augusta, just south of Utica, saved Lafayette's life during the Battle of Yorktown in 1781. Dr. John Cochran, who is buried in Utica, was surgeon general of the American Continental Army during the war and saved Lafayette's life during the Battle of Brandywine in 1777. Colonel Benjamin Walker, General George Washington's aide during the war, was Lafayette's friend and lived and is buried in Utica. Abigail Adams Johnson, who lives on Genesee Street in Utica, is the granddaughter of President John Adams and the niece of President John Quincy Adams and Lafayette knew the two presidents. And in 1825, Lafayette visited Utica and not only was greeted by a large cheering crowd but was able to visit with Parker and Adams. In his letter, he writes:

"The donation from my fellow citizens of Utica could not fail to cite in me feelings of gratitude, more gratifying to my heart when I remember the situation in your part of the country in 1777 (the Battle of Oriskany) as well as the welcome bestowed upon me in 1825 in your flourishing and beautiful town."

1924, 100 years ago

KKK fails

The Ku Klux Klan is trying to get a foothold in western New York, but is failing miserably, says a former Utican. Maurice F. Sammons, who now writes for the National Catholic Review in Rochester, once was grand knight of the Utica Knights of Columbus, Council 189. He says that at an organizational meeting of the KKK in Rochester, only a handful of people showed up.

1949, 75 years ago

Utica curlers

A Utica rink is one of the winners in a four-day Grand National Bonspiel in the Utica Curling Club. Utica No. 4, skipped by Ted Lortz, defeats Utica No. 3, skipped by Roy Read, to win the Country Club Cup. On the winning team are Vin Gurley, Bob Kincaid and Jack Calder.

1974, 50 years ago

Coaches honored

Five of the area's outstanding coaches are inducted into the Notre Dame High School Hall of Fame. They are: Edward Herrmann, a member of Thomas R. Proctor's athletic staff for 30 years; Ray Benjamin, who had a long and outstanding career at New Hartford Central Schools and whose Section III teams rolled up 612 wins and 249 losses; Allen (Chiz) Frye, who had great basketball and football teams at Whitesboro Central Schools; Bill Miller, who concluded his coaching career at New York Mills High in 1945 where his teams won many championships, and Francis (Shorty) Powers, whose basketball teams at Utica Catholic Academy had a 210-70 record and won many titles.

1999, 25 years ago

Pratt in Utica

A joint venture between Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute (today Munson) and Pratt Institute is announced by M-W-P's President Milton Bloch. The move allows students to take the first two years of classes in Utica and then complete their studies for a bachelor of fine arts degree at Pratt in Brooklyn. Pratt is the largest professional art school in the country.

Assemblyman William Magee, D-Nelson, is named chairman of the Agriculture Committee in the state Assembly. His district includes Madison County and parts of southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

The Lee Center Volunteer Fire Department elects William Baker as its president and third assistant chief and Kenneth F. Baker Jr. as its chief. Other officers include: Lynn Brodock, vice president and lieutenant; Walter Gawarecki, secretary and lieutenant; Michael Baker, treasurer and first assistant chief; Joseph Baker second assistant chief; Raymond Baker as captain; and as lieutenants, James Rouillier Jr. and Sam Spina Jr.

2014, 10 years ago

Bar election

Donald Gerace is elected president of the Oneida County Bar Association. Other officers include Joseph P. Giruzzi, first vice president; Kenneth L. Bobrow, second vice president; Paula J. Eannace, secretary, and George C. Murad, treasurer. New directors include Steven J. Huntzinger, Michael D. Callan and Paul M. Deep. They join current directors David A. Bagley, Michele E. DeTraglia, Joseph H. Hobika Jr., G. Kevin Ludlow and Chelsea L. Selby.

Sister Maureen Denn is named grand marshal of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Utica. She was a chaplain at Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare for nearly 30 years. She retired in 2012, but still volunteers at Faxton St. Luke's. She says she is "thrilled, proud, humbled and surprised" by the appointment. She adds that growing up in Utica, her grandmother -- from County Clare in Ireland -- instilled in her Irish pride.

