Should You Like MARR S.p.A.’s (BIT:MARR) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at MARR S.p.A. (BIT:MARR) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for MARR:

0.17 = €98m ÷ (€1.2b - €587m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, MARR has an ROCE of 17%.

Does MARR Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, MARR's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.9% average in the Consumer Retailing industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from MARR's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how MARR's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:MARR Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How MARR's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

MARR has total assets of €1.2b and current liabilities of €587m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 50% of its total assets. MARR's current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

What We Can Learn From MARR's ROCE

While its ROCE looks decent, it wouldn't look so good if it reduced current liabilities.