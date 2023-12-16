The Sandusky County Probate Court recorded the following marriage license applications from Nov 11 to Dec. 11:

Larry K., Pressley, 66, retired and Jennifer M. Kuss, 53, psychologist, both of Eolia, Kentucky.

Raymond William Soleau Jr., 56, pest control company, and Kara Miller, 46, self-employed, both of Gibsonburg.

Kaige Douglass Collins, 26, operator, and Reugena Leslie Selvey, 31, manager at McDonald's, both of Fremont.

Benny Cotto, 64, supervisor, and Doris Marie Sepulveda, 60, purchaser, both of Fremont.

Ricky A. Billow, 33, unemployed, and Ashley Ann Brennan, 35, buyer for Whirlpool, both of Helena.

Avery Brianna Cantu, 23, cosmetologist, and Jalen Andrew Slick, 27, law enforcement, both of Clyde.

Jose Xavier Vasquez, 28, operator, and Leslie Harris, 32, stay at home, both of Fremont.

Frederick Zachariah Moyer, 20, robotic technician, and Anna Jean Louise Lohr, 20, unemployed, both of Burgoon.

Robert Eugene Stahl, Jr., 64, tool and dye, and Patricia Ellen Lesniewicz, 61, office clerical/cashier, both of Clyde.

Caleb Michael Reed, 21, Green Springs, construction, and Ella Brynn Price, 18, Clyde, barista.

Bryce Allen Ellinger, 22, unemployed, and Lillian Pearl Baker, 22, manager at McDonald's, both of Fremont.

David Lee Clark, 58, operation scheduler, and Jamie Michele Moore, 46, ready mix sales, both of Fremont.

Bradley Allen Osborne, 34, regulatory affairs, and Stephanie Nicole Osborne, 34, RN, both of Fremont.

Trever Anthony Brown, 25, shipper, and Braelynn Rhianne Kern, 26, unemployed, both of Fremont.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Marriage applications: Sandusky County