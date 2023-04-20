'Marriage is hard': Michelle Obama opens up about 30 years with former President Barack Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama in a new interview warned “marriage is hard," opening up about her 30-year union with former President Barack Obama.

Obama in an interview with “CBS Mornings” on Thursday told Gayle King that it’s “impossible” to like "everybody everyday.” She noted that she and the former president have been married for 30 years, saying “If I fell out with him for 10, and we had (a) great 20 years, I’d take those odds anytime.”

“I share these things because marriage is hard. And a lot of young people quit on marriage over things that are just a part of the commitment,” Obama said.

“We glamorize marriage. And in this day and age, marriage is more about the dress, and the dresses, and the proposal, and the honeymoon and all the stuff around it, and young people aren't ready for the real of marriage. So I think once again, it's incumbent upon us, people who have had successful marriages, to be really honest about the fact that making a commitment to be with someone means you compromise, and compromise ain’t always fun,” she added.

Obama made remarks last year that there was a decade where she “couldn’t stand” her husband when their children were young. The former president and first lady have two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

‘Voting matters’

The former first lady in the wide-ranging interview Thursday also discussed gun violence in America and abortion rights.

Asked if she thinks “we could ever figure out a way to reconcile gun violence in this country,” Obama said she hopes and prays that “at some point enough becomes enough.”

“We are the only developed country on the planet where its citizens can have unfettered access to firearms. That is not a good thing, and more of us have to feel strongly about it, and particularly our young people. This is where democracy comes in. All this stuff is decided in the ballot box.”

Asked about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion, Obama again argued that “voting matters.”

"This was to be predicted. I can't tell you how many times we talked about the importance of the Supreme Court, the importance of voting, voting in every election. So now we are here," she said.

“Now the problem is that our young people have to understand that just because an issue doesn't affect you today doesn't mean it’s not going to matter in five or 10 years,” Obama said. “Voting matters.”

