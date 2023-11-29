Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is joined by the Ringer's Steven Ruiz to react to the firing of Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich, their takeaways from Week 12 of the NFL and Steven's infamous quarterback rankings. The duo start off with the Frank Reich firing as they discuss the future of the Panthers organization and how they can support Bryce Young, who looks completely overwhelmed on the field right now. Next, Charles and Steven dive into their takeaways from Week 12. Discourse has emerged around Josh Allen and Justin Herbert due to their disappointing seasons thus far, but Charles steps in to defend both quarterbacks, who are actually having great seasons. Charles and Steven discuss how we might be overrating how important interceptions are to measuring quarterback play. Later, Steven defends the latest edition of his quarterback rankings, as the duo debate over Justin Herbert at #2, C.J. Stroud at #15, Brock Purdy towards the bottom, Sam Howell at #24 and Derek Carr in the middle of the pack.