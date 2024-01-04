Marriage license applications filed in Allen Co. Probate Court
Jan. 3—LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:
Fouad Bazzi and Jennifer McIntosh, both of Lima; Steven Whitaker and Sherri Parker, both of Lima; James Smith and Carol Fenton, both of Lima; Oman Ibrahim of Lillington, North Carolina, and Helen Beerline of Lima; Michael England of Ada and Kellie England of Lima; Michael O'Connor and Jamie Cheslik, both of Clearwater, Florida; Jared Thomas and Abigail Viera, both of Lima; Shane Sandlin and Darby Stockman, both of Lima; Shawn Muter and Kimberly Muter, both of Lima; and Chad Warris II and Chelsea Kuck, both of Lima.