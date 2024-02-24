Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

Feb. 23—LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:

Harold Miller and Brooke McDonough, both of Lima; William Campbell of Lima and Dawna Cowan of Columbus; Charles Binger and Cynthia Stemen, both of Lima; Douglas Grossman and Teresa Briley, both of Lima; Davion Long and Hannah Hendrickson, both of Lima; Renaldo Prophete and Tiffany Armstead, both of Lima; Joel Argabright and Ariana Rodenberger, both of Lima; Craig Robertson and Crystal Miller, both of Lima; Torey Gordon and Audrianna Hoffman, both of Lima; Jeffrey Steinke and Sonia Haggerty, both of Lima; Riley Sanders of Elida and Abigail Baumgartner of Lima; Andrew Deberry Sr. of Findlay and Stephanie Jones of Lima; Christopher Grose of Lima and Candice Hansen of Petaluma, California; and Aaron Jennings of Lima and Sandra Lopez Mendez of Delphos.

Also, Edward Barnhart and Brenda Longbrake, both of Elida; Jay'ron Thomas and Brittany Mergenthaler, both of Lima; Corbin Fingerle of Elida and Audrey Kopitz of Livonia, Michigan; Nensen Smith and Hannah Thornton, both of Lima; Dustin Bradley and Rachel McGuire, both of Lima; Jesiah Henderson and Tahiyah Smith, both of Lima; Keith Adams and Rashonda Jackson, both of Lima; Jacob Hixenbaugh and Kasey Carrico, both of Lima; Douglas Vondrell and Tricia Ciminillo, both of Lima; and Paul Thathcher II and Lacy Hagegman, both of Lima.