Marriage Licenses: Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Probate Court recorded the following marriage license applications from Oct. 1 to Nov. 26:

Jamelle Christopher Jones, 32, pastor, Louisville, Kentucky, and Susan Mae Stephens, 46, Lexington, Kentucky, American Sign Company.

Christian Tyrone Jones, 47, robot tech, and Jennifer Rene Bomer, 42, both of Port Clinton.

Jeffrey Todd Cutcher, 59, retired, and Yuliana Sendjaya, 59, both of Port Clinton.

Walter R. Rister, 44, machinist, and Dessa O. Sutherland, 42, Quality Assurance Advocate, both of Oak Harbor.

Christian N. Weinheimer, 25, self-employment contractor, and Audrey Kayla Young, 32, factory, both of Oak Harbor.

Brian R. Cossu, 31, Port Clinton, self-employed, and Megan L. Riley, 31, Oak Harbor, internal auditor.

Michael Paul Reynolds, 48, weaver, and Meaghan Susanne Earley, 38, marketing manager, both of Port Clinton.

Mattew Gerald Winke, 25, Port Clinton, national sales manager, and Paige Elizabeth Priesman, 24, Oak Harbor, speech language pathologist.

Marty Lee Goon, 56, carpenter, and Kristinie Renee Homler, 53, homemaker, both of Genoa.

Daniel Todd Kincaid, 39, shop technican, and Mallory Elizabeth ONeal, 37, homemaker, both of Elmore.

Douglas Robert Biro, 42, Marblehead, business owner, and Melissa Dora Sensmeier, 41, Oak Harbor, accountant.

John C. Bowlander, Jr., 31, railroad conductor, and Sadee Irene, 24, administrative, both of Genoa.

Jansen A. Arrington, 26, machine operator, and Katalina Gutierrez, 30, medical assistant, both of Port Clinton.

Christopher C.M. Frankart, 38, custodian, and Jennifer M. Garlock, 46, self employed, both of Port Clinton.

Kyle James Bueter, 27, director of horticulture, and Alexis Nicole Fair, 27, central scheduling, both of Port Clinton.

Samuel D. Stainbrook, 22, auto technician, and Kendra N. Overmyer, 24, percussion instructor, both of Oak Harbor.

Micheal Gilbert Abner, 30, mechanic, and Logan Lynn Wheeler, 30, director, both of Oak Harbor.

William J. Scheible, 68, retired, and Lori A. Kiser, 68, retired, both of Marblehead.

Curtis Mayers Johnson, 54, truck driver, and Amy S. Wilcox, 54, home health aide, both of Port Clinton.

