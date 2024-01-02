Marriage licenses, recent births and more: Erie County vital statistics Jan. 1
Marriage Licenses issued between Dec. 25 - 29, 2023
Aland, Lucas Wesley, 28, 876 Walbridge Road; Callipare, Ashton Taylor, 26, 876 Walbridge Road.
Alvarado Rivera, Reinaldo Luis, 46, 546 E. 22nd St. 1st Flr.; Carnes, Heather Marie, 46, 546 E. 22nd St. 1st Flr.
Barton, Thomas Benjamin, 43, 3013 Bird Drive; Conway, Renae Marie, 51, 3013 Bird Drive, Erie.
Baughman, Katelyn Elizabeth, 22, 905 E. Grandview Blvd. Apt 301; Damon, Jasmine Marie, 22, 905 E. Grandview Blvd. Apt 301.
Cibralic, Osman, 27, 929 E. 29th St.; Omerovic, Melisa, 20, 929 E. 29th St.
Daley, Frederick Alfred Jr., 52, 24 Poplar St., North East; Keener, Deanna Louise, 44, 24 Poplar St., North East.
Gomolchak, Nicholas John, 32, 1835 W. 29th St.; Walchack, Laura Ann, 33, 1835 W. 29th St.
Grimm, Michael Anthony, 62, 153 E. 6th St. Unit 94; Fouch, Laurie Ann, 50, 153 E. 6th St. Unit 94.
Jacobson, Zachary Connor, 31, 3753 Saltsman Road Ext.; Chismar, Ashley Brianna, 29, 3753 Saltsman Road Ext.
Jukkola, John Daniel, 49, 903 Arbuckle Road; Buchanan, Paula Marie, 51, 903 Arbuckle Road.
Kari, Zana Hasan, 30, 3619 Old French Road; Ali, Rana Idress, 18, 615 W. 17th St.
Kephart, David Lee, 48, 813 Lake St., Girard; Williamson, Tammy Lynn, 47, 813 Lake St., Girard.
Kline, Donald A Jr., 51, 255 Wellington Lane, Girard; Stillings, Donna Kay, 59, 255 Wellington Lane, Girard.
Lindahl, Jacob Steven Dunning, 24, 2912 Ellsworth Ave.; Davis, Jewell Eleanor, 23, 2912 Ellsworth Ave.
McLaughlin, Michael David, 40, 18 Poplar St., Apt B, North East; Knauss, Crystal Lynn, 41, 18 Poplar St., Apt B, North East.
Nichols, Kyle James, 36, 39 E. Irving St., Corry; Jackson, Alyssa Marie, 32, 39 E. Irving St., Corry.
Perkins, Thomas J., 51, 242 Old Mill Road; Galovic, Teodora, 35, 1511 Hartt Road.
Rossman, Troy Thomas, 29, 7325 Khristopher Court, Concord, OH; Dill, Molly Elizabeth, 31, 7325 Khristopher Court, Concord, OH.
Wienczkowski, Alec Francis, 25, 609 Oregon Ave; Dorris, Piper Leigh, 27, 609 Oregon Ave.
Recent birth announcements in Erie County
Dec. 23
A boy and a girl to Emily Smith of Cochranton, PA
U.S federal court bankruptcy
Barnes, Florence M. 2525 Hope Drive, Apt. 2 23-10661-Jcm 12-Dec-23 7.
Bey Yasseen 3508 Eliot Road, 23-10659-Jcm 11-Dec-23 13.
Crosby, Ryan P. 6615 Garfield Ave., Harborcreek 23-10670-Jcm 17-Dec-23 7.
Delval, Sara Christine 2232 Lake St., Lake City 23-10666-Jcm 14-Dec-23 13.
Driscoll, John-Patrick 3614 Allegheny Road, 23-10668-Jcm 15-Dec-23 7.
Nelson, Shawn Andrew 2532 Norcross Road, 23-10654-Jcm 11-Dec-23 7.
Ruffley, Angela Christine 716 W. 22nd St., 23-10657-Jcm 11-Dec-23 7.
Whiteman, Linda Maria 5131 Neyland Road, 23-10656-Jcm 11-Dec-23 13.
Whiteman, Paul William Sr. 5131 Neyland Road, 23-10656-Jcm 11-Dec-23 13.
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Recent marriages, births: Erie County, PA vital statistics for Jan. 1