Marriage licenses, recent births and more: Erie County vital statistics Jan. 1

Mutual fund company Fidelity has marked down its investment in X holdings — the parent company of X (formerly Twitter) owned by Elon Musk — by 71.5% from the original valuation of shares, according to a new disclosure. Fidelity spent $19.2 million to acquire a stake in X back in October 2022. Notably, Fidelity's disclosures are one month behind the current date.