Marriage licenses, recent births and more: Erie County vital statistics, Aug. 7, 2023

Saudi Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday that the company's supplies to customers remain adequate even with recent voluntary oil production cuts by the kingdom, adding that global demand remained resilient despite economic headwinds. Saudi Arabia last week decided to extend a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day for another month to include September, and said it could be extended beyond that or even deepened. "We still have adequate supply to satisfy our customers," Nasser said on Monday.