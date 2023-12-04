Marriage licenses, recent births and more: Erie County vital statistics, Dec. 4
Find local real estate reports, local weather history, power outages, gas prices and more need-to-know data at data.goerie.com.
Marriage licenses issued between Nov. 20-24
Applequist, Theodore Edward Jr., 25, 10181 Station Road, North East; Luce, Natasha Renee, 24, 10181 Station Road, North East.
Boykin, Redus James Jr., 58, 4256 Tarra St.; Clinton, Charlene T., 47, 4256 Tarra St.
Copeland, Antonio Montrell Jr., 23, 314 Boston Store Place; Parker, Denaysha Lakell, 24, 314 Boston Store Place.
Curtis, Cody Martin, 30, 9757 Mark Road; Wheeler, Laura Theresa, 30, 9757 Mark Road.
Duruh, Edward Amaefula, 54, 1467 Brookwood Village Drive; Alozie, Esther Ogechi, 27, 1467 Brookwood Village Drive.
Gido, Anthony John, 38, 3602 Cherry St.; Ricketti, Rebecca Joy, 35, 3602 Cherry St.
Hopson, Bryce Kenneth, 25, 9211 Concord Road, Union City; Winkler, Alexandria Nichole, 24, 9211 Concord Road, Union City.
Pietrzak, Bryan Matthew, 43, 4364 Miller Ave.; Borkowski, Serena Leigh, 36, 4364 Miller Ave.
Rau, John T., 49, 201 Shelhamer Drive, Edinboro; McFadden, Amy R., 48, 201 Shelhamer Drive, Edinboro.
Sidorowicz, Jonathon Vincent Kavanaugh, 23, 1707 Norcross Road; Hessler, Zohie Alexis, 21, 1707 Norcross Road.
Snyder, William Shane, 53, 13600 Colver Road, W. Springfield; Neumann, Audra Windsor, 55, 13600 Colver Road, W. Springfield.
Spade, Daniel J., 58, 406 Dunn Blvd; Leach, Tiffany M., 36, 406 Dunn Blvd.
Birth announcements
Saint Vincent
Nov. 29
A girl to Paige Nichols of Westfield, NY.
U.S. federal court bankruptcy
Hammerman, Tyler J., 2541 E. 40th St., 23-10610-Jcm 16-Nov-23 13.
Lane, David Arthur, 12440 West Ridge Road, E. Springfield 23-10606-Jcm 15-Nov-23 13.
Lucas, Heather Marie, 920 W. 18th St., 23-10603-Glt 13-Nov-23 13.
Lutterbaugh, Dorothy E., 325 Boston Store Place 23-10605-Jcm 14-Nov-23 7.
Melter, Michael J., 1338 W. 35th St., 23-10611-Jcm 16-Nov-23 13.
Smith, Tom Van, 3909 Maxwell Ave., 23-10609-Jcm 16-Nov-23 13.
Straus, Randall David, 421 Beach Grove Drive, 23-10613-Jcm 17-Nov-23 13.
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Recent marriages, births: Erie County, PA vital statistics for Dec. 4