Marriage licenses, recent births and more: Erie County vital statistics Jan. 22
Marriage licenses issued between Jan. 15-17, 2024
Davis, Thomas Michael, 36, 2903 Hemlock Drive; Smith, Krista Mary, 38, 2903 Hemlock Drive.
Irwin, Edward Michael, 31, 429 Halley St.; Wegemer, Danielle Audene, 31, 429 Halley St.
McClintock, Adam Christopher, 39, 13335 Scott Road, Waterford; Lanagan, Lori Crystelle, 35, 31 Dewey Drive, Girard.
Roberts, Darrell Benjamin, 35, 821 Poplar St.; Mack, Tylasha Araminta, 35, 821 Poplar St.
Saker, Helmy Husameldeen Helmy, 30, 2659 Willowood Drive; Schultz, Victoria Inghram, 25, 2659 Willowood Drive.
Snow, David Hunter, 33, 4010 State St.; Liberatore, Gabriela Elena, 33, 4010 State St.
Swartwood, Michael Ross, 33, 151 S. Main St., Albion; Waldron, Brittany Lynn, 30, 151 S. Main St., Albion.
Taylor, Clayton David, 30, 217 Timberlake Drive, McKean; Bohon, Justin Richard, 27, 217 Timberlake Drive, McKean.
Recent birth announcements in Erie County
UPMC Hamot
Dec. 1
A girl to Emily Gilkinson and Andrew Gilkinson, Greenfield Township
Dec. 2
A boy to Kimberlee Pearson and Ryan Pearson, Erie
Dec. 5
A boy to Haleigh States, North East
A girl to Meghan Anaya, Erie
Dec. 6
A girl to Kelly Demarco and Chris Demarco, Millcreek
Dec. 7
A girl to Ajalaya Smith, Erie
Dec. 8
A boy to Amayraliz Santiago, Erie
Dec. 10
A boy to Julia Card and Cory Card, North East
Dec. 11
A boy to Tawica Nicholson, Erie
A girl to Jenessa Jordan, Erie
Dec. 12
A boy to Shainaz Shaik and Aleem Syed, Erie
Dec. 13
A girl to Raghad Absawi and Bashar Alghaveb, Erie
A girl to Beth Lewis and Thomas Lewis, Fredonia, NY
Dec. 14
A boy to Katelyn Peterson and Nickolas Peterson, Millcreek
Dec. 15
A girl to Tandra Diehl and Cory Diehl, Transfer
A boy to Mariah Burchett and Jose Pinales, Erie
A boy to Brittany Arriho and Nicholas Arrigo, McKean
A boy and a girl to Teirra Tyson and Berry Tyson Jr., Erie
Dec. 16
A girl to Brooke Nicolia and Bryan Nicolia, Washington Township
A girl to Antoniga Bolden, Erie
Dec. 18
A girl to Stephanie Cole and Nathan Cole, Union Township
Dec. 20
A girl to Helena Hilbert and William Hilbert III, Fairview Township
A girl to Jessica Earll and Jeffery Earll Jr., Erie
Dec. 21
A girl to Daniele Trexler and Kyle Trexler, Erie
A girl to Whitney Henderson, Erie
A girl to Jeri Martin and Jamal Martin, Erie
Dec. 22
A boy to Christine Jaskewicz and Jordan Jaskewicz, Millcreek
Dec. 27
A boy to Kristy Gnibus and Seth Trott, Millcreek
Dec. 28
A boy to Lyndsy Wise, Leboeuf Township
A boy to Tyania Phillips, Erie
Dec. 29
A girl to Fetema Jabbar, Erie
Jan. 1
A girl to Naja Harris, Erie
Jan. 2
A girl to Nina Gambill, Erie
A boy to Megan Morphy and Sean Morphy, Erie
A girl to Megan Freeland and Timothy Freeland, Corry
Jan. 3
A girl to Tia Barnett, Edinboro
A boy to Lauren Gibbs and David Gibbs, Meadville
A girl to Natalie Wilson, Erie
Jan. 4
A boy to Maritza Woodel and Joseph Woodel, Erie
A boy to Sarah Carroll and Daniel Carrol Jr., Lake City
Jan. 5
A boy to Vanessa Pope and Lavon Pope, Harborcreek.
A boy to Kristin Edwards, Erie
A girl to Taylor Buffalari and Thomas Buffalari, Erie
A girl to Kayla Potthoff, Wesleyville
A child to Cassandra Bolt, Wattsburg
A boy to Erika Blackford and Ian Blackford, Erie
Jan. 6
A boy to Jennifer Little, Sherman
Jan. 8
A boy to Rebecca Widdowson, Lawrence Park
Jan. 9
A boy to Kristen Finke and John Finke, Erie
A girl to Jaleesa Tate, Erie
A boy to Felicia Boone, Erie
Jan. 10
A girl to Amela Alvarado and Julien Alvarado, Erie
A girl to Courtney Nienhmp, Millcreek Township
A girl to Julia Fitzpatrick and Josh Fitzpatrick, Girard
Jan. 11
A boy to Courtney Hibbler and Christopher Hibbler, Erie
A boy to Rahsheia Ritchie, Erie
A boy to Haley White and Alexander Zarger, Harborcreek
Jan. 12
A girl to Nina Newman and Jacob Newman, Erie
A boy to Aubrey Hill and Beau Hill, Lake City
Jan. 15
A Boy to Danielle Duda and Joseph Duda, Edinboro
Jan. 16
A boy to Olivia Hyatt and Andrew Hyatt, Cherrytree Township
Jan. 18
A boy to Destiny Brown and Seth Brown, Erie
U.S. Federal Court bankruptcy
Balint, Jarrod M. 11164 Lake Pleasant Road, Union City 24-10002-Jcm 2-Jan-24 7.
Clausen, Bernard C. Jr. 11048 Route 97 N, Waterford 24-10001-Jcm 2-Jan-24 13.
Kenna, Jack C. Jr. 1229 Rankine Ave., 24-10003-Jcm 3-Jan-24 13.
Kinstler, Dawnelle M. 11048 Route 97 N, Waterford 24-10001-Jcm 2-Jan-24 13.
Levianu, Paula Joy 4631 Dorchester Drive, 24-10008-Jcm 4-Jan-24 7.
White, Aaron D. 10160 Reservoir Road, Albion 24-10013-Jcm 5-Jan-24 13.
Woodard, Mary Alice And Richard T. 2920 Bement St., 24-10000-Jcm 2-Jan-24 7.
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Recent marriages, births: Erie County, PA vital statistics for Jan. 22