Marriage licenses, recent births and more: Erie County vital statistics Jan. 22

Erie Times-News
·4 min read

Marriage licenses issued between Jan. 15-17, 2024

Davis, Thomas Michael, 36, 2903 Hemlock Drive; Smith, Krista Mary, 38, 2903 Hemlock Drive.

Irwin, Edward Michael, 31, 429 Halley St.; Wegemer, Danielle Audene, 31, 429 Halley St.

McClintock, Adam Christopher, 39, 13335 Scott Road, Waterford; Lanagan, Lori Crystelle, 35, 31 Dewey Drive, Girard.

Roberts, Darrell Benjamin, 35, 821 Poplar St.; Mack, Tylasha Araminta, 35, 821 Poplar St.

Saker, Helmy Husameldeen Helmy, 30, 2659 Willowood Drive; Schultz, Victoria Inghram, 25, 2659 Willowood Drive.

Snow, David Hunter, 33, 4010 State St.; Liberatore, Gabriela Elena, 33, 4010 State St.

Swartwood, Michael Ross, 33, 151 S. Main St., Albion; Waldron, Brittany Lynn, 30, 151 S. Main St., Albion.

Taylor, Clayton David, 30, 217 Timberlake Drive, McKean; Bohon, Justin Richard, 27, 217 Timberlake Drive, McKean.

Recent birth announcements in Erie County

UPMC Hamot

Dec. 1

A girl to Emily Gilkinson and Andrew Gilkinson, Greenfield Township

Dec. 2

A boy to Kimberlee Pearson and Ryan Pearson, Erie

Dec. 5

A boy to Haleigh States, North East

A girl to Meghan Anaya, Erie

Dec. 6

A girl to Kelly Demarco and Chris Demarco, Millcreek

Dec. 7

A girl to Ajalaya Smith, Erie

Dec. 8

A boy to Amayraliz Santiago, Erie

Dec. 10

A boy to Julia Card and Cory Card, North East

Dec. 11

A boy to Tawica Nicholson, Erie

A girl to Jenessa Jordan, Erie

Dec. 12

A boy to Shainaz Shaik and Aleem Syed, Erie

Dec. 13

A girl to Raghad Absawi and Bashar Alghaveb, Erie

A girl to Beth Lewis and Thomas Lewis, Fredonia, NY

Dec. 14

A boy to Katelyn Peterson and Nickolas Peterson, Millcreek

Dec. 15

A girl to Tandra Diehl and Cory Diehl, Transfer

A boy to Mariah Burchett and Jose Pinales, Erie

A boy to Brittany Arriho and Nicholas Arrigo, McKean

A boy and a girl to Teirra Tyson and Berry Tyson Jr., Erie

Dec. 16

A girl to Brooke Nicolia and Bryan Nicolia, Washington Township

A girl to Antoniga Bolden, Erie

Dec. 18

A girl to Stephanie Cole and Nathan Cole, Union Township

Dec. 20

A girl to Helena Hilbert and William Hilbert III, Fairview Township

A girl to Jessica Earll and Jeffery Earll Jr., Erie

Dec. 21

A girl to Daniele Trexler and Kyle Trexler, Erie

A girl to Whitney Henderson, Erie

A girl to Jeri Martin and Jamal Martin, Erie

Dec. 22

A boy to Christine Jaskewicz and Jordan Jaskewicz, Millcreek

Dec. 27

A boy to Kristy Gnibus and Seth Trott, Millcreek

Dec. 28

A boy to Lyndsy Wise, Leboeuf Township

A boy to Tyania Phillips, Erie

Dec. 29

A girl to Fetema Jabbar, Erie

Jan. 1

A girl to Naja Harris, Erie

Jan. 2

A girl to Nina Gambill, Erie

A boy to Megan Morphy and Sean Morphy, Erie

A girl to Megan Freeland and Timothy Freeland, Corry

Jan. 3

A girl to Tia Barnett, Edinboro

A boy to Lauren Gibbs and David Gibbs, Meadville

A girl to Natalie Wilson, Erie

Jan. 4

A boy to Maritza Woodel and Joseph Woodel, Erie

A boy to Sarah Carroll and Daniel Carrol Jr., Lake City

Jan. 5

A boy to Vanessa Pope and Lavon Pope, Harborcreek.

A boy to Kristin Edwards, Erie

A girl to Taylor Buffalari and Thomas Buffalari, Erie

A girl to Kayla Potthoff, Wesleyville

A child to Cassandra Bolt, Wattsburg

A boy to Erika Blackford and Ian Blackford, Erie

Jan. 6

A boy to Jennifer Little, Sherman

Jan. 8

A boy to Rebecca Widdowson, Lawrence Park

Jan. 9

A boy to Kristen Finke and John Finke, Erie

A girl to Jaleesa Tate, Erie

A boy to Felicia Boone, Erie

Jan. 10

A girl to Amela Alvarado and Julien Alvarado, Erie

A girl to Courtney Nienhmp, Millcreek Township

A girl to Julia Fitzpatrick and Josh Fitzpatrick, Girard

Jan. 11

A boy to Courtney Hibbler and Christopher Hibbler, Erie

A boy to Rahsheia Ritchie, Erie

A boy to Haley White and Alexander Zarger, Harborcreek

Jan. 12

A girl to Nina Newman and Jacob Newman, Erie

A boy to Aubrey Hill and Beau Hill, Lake City

Jan. 15

A Boy to Danielle Duda and Joseph Duda, Edinboro

Jan. 16

A boy to Olivia Hyatt and Andrew Hyatt, Cherrytree Township

Jan. 18

A boy to Destiny Brown and Seth Brown, Erie

U.S. Federal Court bankruptcy

Balint, Jarrod M. 11164 Lake Pleasant Road, Union City 24-10002-Jcm 2-Jan-24 7.

Clausen, Bernard C. Jr. 11048 Route 97 N, Waterford 24-10001-Jcm 2-Jan-24 13.

Kenna, Jack C. Jr. 1229 Rankine Ave., 24-10003-Jcm 3-Jan-24 13.

Kinstler, Dawnelle M. 11048 Route 97 N, Waterford 24-10001-Jcm 2-Jan-24 13.

Levianu, Paula Joy 4631 Dorchester Drive, 24-10008-Jcm 4-Jan-24 7.

White, Aaron D. 10160 Reservoir Road, Albion 24-10013-Jcm 5-Jan-24 13.

Woodard, Mary Alice And Richard T. 2920 Bement St., 24-10000-Jcm 2-Jan-24 7.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Recent marriages, births: Erie County, PA vital statistics for Jan. 22

