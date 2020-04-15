Married 44 years, 'inseparable' New Jersey couple die of coronavirus just days apart

WOODLAWN PARK, N.J. — Their love story is the stuff of movies. Alfredo Pabatao was the son of a successful clothing retailer, Susana Galapate the daughter of a stableman who tended horses.

Both grew up in the same neighborhood in the Philippines. She lived in a modest, middle-class home, he in an ornate house that stood out with its marble accents.

They fell in love, against his parent's wishes, married in 1976 and later became the parents of five children.

The couple and their three youngest emigrated to the United States in 2001, eventually settling in Palisades Park. But their oldest children stayed behind – they'd become adults during the 14-year application process and no longer qualified to come with their parents. The parents vowed that when they were able, they would begin the work of bringing their two other children to America.

They would not realize that dream, though. Susana and Alfredo Pabatao died late last month after a one-week battle with the coronavirus. The couple, both health care workers, died four days apart at the same hospital, Hackensack Meridian's Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen.

"My mom and dad are inseparable and where my dad goes my mom goes, and where my mom goes my dad goes,'' their youngest daughter, Sheryl Pabatao, said in an interview this week. "That was their fate, to go together."

Susana Galapate Pabatao was a nurse’s assistant at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a long-term care hospital in Paramus, sometimes working 12-hour shifts, according to her daughter. Her husband worked as an orderly at Hackensack Meridian. Alfredo Pabatao, 68, could have retired a few years ago, his daughter said, but he was waiting until his wife turned 65 later this year so they could do so together.

The couple, who became U.S. citizens more than a decade ago, were patiently working to secure legal residency for their two oldest children, Stephen and Ann Michelle, who remain in the Philippines. Sheryl Pabatao said she and her sister Angela and her brother, Sybil, of Palisades Park, will continue the process so her parents' dream of having their children together in one country can be fulfilled.

The couple were "those type of people who are both nurturing and have that love for their family,’’ said Sheryl Pabatao, who also lives in Palisades Park. Local pharmacists who treated her mom and dad remembered them as “the kindest people that they ever met and they said that we weren’t the only ones mourning. They were loved by everyone.”

Started with a sneeze

Alfredo Pabatao was the first to feel under the weather. He started to sneeze last month and then developed a cough on St. Patrick's Day. He blamed it on allergies, but the next day had a fever, as did Sheryl.

The next day, a doctor advised Pabatao to go to Hackensack Meridian, where he was admitted hours later. That same day, Sheryl Pabatao went to nearby urgent care center and got a prescription to be tested for the coronavirus.