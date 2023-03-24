Married colonels at Fort Hood fired after separate investigations

An Army colonel at Fort Hood, Texas, was relieved of command on Friday as a result of an investigation that launched following her suspension last month, officials from III Army Corps confirmed.

Col. Ann Meredith, commander of the 89th Military Police Brigade, was relieved due to a “loss of confidence in her judgment,” Lt. Col. Tania Donovan, III Army Corps spokesperson, told Army Times.

In October, Meredith’s husband, Col. Jon Meredith, was fired from his post as commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division due to loss of confidence. The respective dismissals were the result of unrelated investigations, officials said.

“For the investigation involving Col. Jon Meredith, the Army CID has exhausted all investigative leads and provided an interim report to 1st Calvary Division,” Lt. Col. Jennifer J. Bocanegra, spokesperson for the 1st Calvary Division, told Stars and Stripes. “The 1st Cavalry Division does not provide comments during this stage of the process.”

The Army did not comment further on the investigation, citing a service policy that protects administrative information.

Meredith took command of the 89th Military Police Brigade at the Texas installation on July 8, 2022. She previously held command and staff positions at the company, battalion, and brigade levels, Army officials said. She served as the Military Police Branch chief with U.S. Army Human Resources Command from 2018 to 2020.

Meredith is a 23-year veteran with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.