Married couple, 2 children found dead in New Jersey home in apparent murder-suicide

Four people, among them two young children, were found dead inside a New Jersey home in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide.

Officers discovered the bodies around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday during a welfare check at a residence in Plainsboro Township, according to WABC. Their names have not yet been released, but police said the dead include a married couple as well as their young son and daughter.

Law enforcement sources told the network authorities they believe the adult male killed his wife and kids before dying by suicide. Their causes of death were unclear.

Family members told CBS New York they were shocked by the grisly violence, noting that the couple, both of whom worked in IT, seemed happy. Loved ones added that the husband had always been a very active member of the community and was a part of the PTA at his children’s school.

An investigation is underway, but authorities do not believe there to be any current threat to the community.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Plainsboro Police.