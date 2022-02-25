Married couple found shot dead in RV in suspected murder-suicide, Wichita police say

A married couple were found dead inside an RV on Thursday night near west Wichita in an apparent murder-suicide, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Friday.

Just after 11 p.m., police responded to a welfare call at an RV park in the 15000 block of West Maple. All Seasons RV Park is in that block. The person who called 911 reported not being able to reach Jay Shrum, 56, or Marni Shrum, 59. Both are from Wichita.

“Officers responded and located Jay and Marni deceased in an RV from apparent gunshot wounds,” Macy said in a news release. “It is believed that this is a domestic violence murder/suicide incident, but the investigation is ongoing.”

Police did not answer a question about how the shooting happened.

This appears to be Wichita’s 10th homicide of the year. There were 11 by this time last year and 9 in 2020, which ended up being a record year for homicides.

Domestic violence affects thousands of lives in the Wichita community each year. A list of resources for help is available here.

