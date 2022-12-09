Married couple found slain after wife doesn’t show up to work, Ohio sheriff says

A 60-year-old woman missed two days of work without calling in, and when her colleagues called her she didn’t answer, according to an Ohio sheriff’s office.

Her co-workers grew concerned, officials said, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check shortly after noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.

While checking her property in Latty Township, deputies found Celecitas Pelegrino Williams and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce B. Williams, dead in a barn, according to a news release posted on Facebook.

An early investigation found someone had killed them, the sheriff’s office said.

As authorities were investigating, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release. Deputies in Ashtabula County had found Clay Dockery with the Williams’ vehicle.

Dockery, 23, told Ashtabula County authorities he had killed the married couple and stole their vehicle, according to the news release. He was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latty Township, in Paulding County, is in the northwest corner of Ohio, about 150 miles north of Cincinnati. Paulding County is about 255 miles southwest of Ashtabula County.

