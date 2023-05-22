Married couple gets 33 months in prison in Tallahassee strip mall shooting

A married couple who opened fire on a man and his young son who were dropping off a U-Haul van in 2020 was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Wallace and Beverly Fountain both pleaded no contest to three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm during a hearing April 27. Leon Circuit Judge Joshua Hawkes adjudicated the pair guilty before imposing the sentence.

On Aug. 27, 2020, the Fountains were armed and staking out a strip mall they own on Apalachee Parkway because of vandalism and thefts they claimed had occurred there. They shot at Charles McMillon Jr. and his 10-year-old son after they went to the strip mall to return the rented van.

Neither McMillon, who sped off after the Fountains began shooting, nor his son were injured. However, both were traumatized by the incident, which McMillon said at the time was the result of racial profiling. The McMillons are Black; the Fountains are white.

Recent news: Cyclist dies as result of crash on East Tennessee Street

Other: Man arrested for armed robbery on Blountstown Hwy., admits to 'several' robberies in Gadsden

The McMillons’ lawyer, Charles Gee of Tallahassee, said in a news release that the sentencing of the Fountains gave the victims “a sense of closure after enduring such a harrowing experience.”

“The family is grateful that justice has been served, and they hope that their story can serve as a reminder of the importance of seeking justice for victims and their families,” Gee said. “As convicted felons, Beverly and Wallace Fountain will not only spend the next 33 months in the DOC but they will also never be able to possess a firearm, bringing a measure of justice to the family and the community at large.”

The Fountains notified the court earlier this month of their intent to appeal the judgment and sentence.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Couple gets 33 months in prison in Tallahassee strip mall shooting