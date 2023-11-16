Married couple identified by Sacramento coroner after apparent murder-suicide in South Natomas

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday released the names of a married couple who died in a double shooting last week in South Natomas, which was determined to be an apparent murder-suicide.

Marilyn Kay Dorsey, 55, died of a homicide Nov. 7 in the 100 block of River Run Circle, according to the Coroner’s Office. Jack H. Dorsey, 68, died by suicide, the coroner said. Jack Dorsey was a Sacramento resident, the coroner added.

The Sacramento Police Department went to the home on River Run Circle, just west of Truxel Road, after getting a call requesting medical aid, a news release said.

Officers forced their way into the house and found a man and woman each suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said last week. They were pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

The pair were married, police said at the time of the shooting.