Married couple tortured man for 3 days, forced him to drink a rum and bleach mix, cops say

Marie Dorsainvil asked a man she knew for a ride to her apartment in Northwest Miami-Dade last month.

When they arrived, police say the 52-year-old married woman invited him into her home.

Waiting inside, according to arrest reports: Dorsainvil’s husband Occius, who had a gun.

Over the next three days, the reports detail, the couple tied up the man — whom police did not name — with cords and chains, threatened to shoot him to death and demanded $50,000 for his release or the title to his car.

The Dorsainvils are now in a Miami-Dade jail with no bond on charges that include kidnapping, attempted murder, extortion and armed robbery. Occius, 56, also faces charges of tampering and grand theft. Both are being represented by the public defender’s office, court records show.

According to police, the incident began Dec. 28, when the man took Marie Dorsainvil — who he has known since Feb. 2020 — to her apartment in the 700 block of Northwest 69th Street.

The man told police that he was sitting on the couch when Occius Dorsainvil “entered the apartment and pointed a firearm at him,” an officer wrote in the report.

He was tied up and told to crawl to the bathroom. The couple then forced the man to admit he cheated with Marie Dorsainvil, all while they recorded it, the report reveals.

Throughout the three-day ordeal, the man was told several times that he would be shot to death if he didn’t do what he was told, police said.

The couple demanded $50,000, which the man said he didn’t have. They subsequently asked for the title of his car.

“The victim agreed only if the defendant and the co-defendant released him,” an officer wrote in the report.

On Dec. 30, the couple forced him to drink “a bottle of alcohol,” which was actually a mixture of bleach and Haitian rum, he told police.

Occius Dorsainvil then made him go to his car, where he sat in the passenger’s seat and closed his eyes. By the time he opened them, Occius was gone, according to the report.

He eventually flagged down pedestrians, who called for help.

After waiving their rights, both Occius and Marie admitted to committing the crimes, police said.

No court hearings have been scheduled yet for the couple.

Miami Herald staff writer David J. Neal contributed to this report.