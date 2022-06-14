Married Fort Worth couple who fatally shot each other ID’d by medical examiner, police

A Fort Worth man who told police that he and his wife shot each other died in a hospital more than a week after the shooting.

On June 1, around 7 p.m., shots were fired inside a home in the 4600 block of Wheatland Drive in northwest Fort Worth.

A 911 caller, later identified as Jessic Dejuan Lacy Jr., told dispatchers that he and his wife had shot each other.

When officers arrived at the couple’s home, Jessic Lacy’s wife, 39-year-old Shannon Michelle Lacy, was pronounced dead at the scene. A police report said that she appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

Jessic Lacy, 30, was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He died at the hospital on Saturday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the medical examiner, he died from complications of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.