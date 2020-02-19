Married, off-duty cops interrupt 'date night' to stop armed robbery attempt at restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Kentucky man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say he attempted to rob a restaurant, only to be thwarted by a pair of married, off-duty police officers who were dining inside on their "date night."

Justin T. Carter, 30, was masked and armed with a handgun when he entered Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Louisville just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to an arrest citation.

Carter brandished the gun at an employee and demanded money, according to the arrest citation.

That's when two off-duty Elizabethtown police officers who were inside the restaurant confronted Carter, according to the citation.

Justin Carter

Officer Nicole McKeown and her husband, Det. Chase McKeown, were captured on surveillance video getting up from their table, drawing their weapons and chasing the gunman out of the restaurant. Another man who was entering the restaurant is seen pushing the door open so the McKeowns can exit as they hold their guns in front of them.

The assailant dropped the gun and fled the restaurant, and the two officers chased him before arresting him a few minutes later, according to the arrest report.

A moldy Whopper? Burger King launches campaign to highlight removal of artificial preservatives

The firearm that Carter had inside the Raising Cane's was determined to have been stolen from Jeffersontown police, according to the arrest citation.

Carter is facing charges of first-degree robbery, receiving a stolen firearm and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, according to court records.

Carter appeared Monday for an arraignment and is represented by a public defender, according to court records.

He remains held in Louisville Metro Corrections on $50,000 bond ahead of a Feb. 25 preliminary hearing.

This article originally appeared on Courier Journal: Married cops stop Louisville, Kentucky man from robbing Raising Cane's