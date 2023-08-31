Married Women Share Red Flags They Ignored While Dating Their Husband
Justice for the barking lady.
The TikTok Sept. 1 strike does not have a group behind it, does not have any formal funding and, according to some, lacks the organization and planning necessary to successfully support strikers.
A U.S. government operation has dismantled the infrastructure of the notorious Qakbot malware, which officials say caused “hundreds of millions” of dollars of damage worldwide. In an announcement on Tuesday, the FBI said that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the Qakbot malware, and had identified more than 700,000 infected computers worldwide — including more than 200,000 in the United States. The Department of Justice also announced the seizure of more than $8.6 million in cryptocurrency from the Qakbot cybercriminal organization, which will now be made available to victims.
The US Department of Justice just sued SpaceX, alleging that the company engaged in discriminatory hiring practices against refugees and asylum seekers. The suit says that these practices occurred between 2018 and 2022 and that SpaceX “wrongly claimed” that export control laws limited it to hiring US citizens and lawful permanent residents.
Some Ford F-150 owners have been hearing a “sonic boom” or “ear-piercing static.” Sometimes, drivers can turn it off, but other times it lasts way too long.
A North Korean cybercrime organization allegedly funneled $455 million through the crypto mixer.
People are using the "Ashley look at me" TikTok sound to show off transformations from using a funny filter to what they actually look like.
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
An anonymous tourist was caught on camera scaling a famous fountain in Italy to get some water.
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
Washington's progressive criminal justice reforms appear to be backfiring as frustration with killings and carjackings mounts.
The Delhi High Court has ruled that Google's Ads program falls under the purview of the country's Trademarks Act and the company must remove ads that infringe upon trademarks in a major decision that may redefine online advertising's legal landscape. The decision (PDF), delivered by a division bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Amit Mahajan last week, observed that Google was an "active participant" in the use of the trademarks of proprietors. Google’s practice of suggesting competitors' trademarks as keywords to advertisers yielded significant profits for the search giant via keyword sales.
UBS will pay $1.44 billion in penalties to settle allegations brought by the Department of Justice that the company defrauded investors in connection with the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities during the financial crisis.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news, and have a little fun. How Lula went frugal and set itself up for a massive up-round in 2023: Mary Ann's recent reporting on Lula was perfect Equity material as it dealt with capital in motion, and a quickly-growing startup.
A U.S. policy prohibits cameras in federal court. But House Democrats, legal experts and even one of the former president’s own lawyers want that to change.
A judge has narrowed the scope of a key US antitrust lawsuit against Google — self-promotion in results won't play a role in the case.
Understanding the history of the last decade is crucial to assessing the credibility of the Trump indictments and the Republican counterarguments against the indictments.
Samba de Amigo is coming to Apple Arcade. Sega’s classic maraca-shaking rhythm franchise is seeing a renaissance this year as the new installment arrives on Apple platforms and Nintendo Switch on the same day. A VR port for Meta Quest, announced in early June, is also scheduled to launch sometime this fall.
The U.K.'s data protection watchdog has responded to Meta's announcement yesterday that it intends to offer (other) Europeans a free choice to deny its tracking-for-ad-targeting but won't be asking U.K. users for their consent to its surveillance -- with some, er, pointed remarks. This follows related findings by the Court of Justice of the European Union, Irish Data Protection Commission and Norwegian Data Protection Authority.
Former President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday in the Justice Department’s probe investigating his efforts to stay in power and overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.
The 45-page Justice Department indictment of former President Donald Trump released Tuesday contains multiple bombshells, including quotes attributed to him that show he knew his statements about the 2020 election results were false.