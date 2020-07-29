    Advertisement

    Marriott: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $70 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.68. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.76 per share.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.11 per share.

    The timeshare company posted revenue of $480 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.1 million.

    Marriott shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $90.21, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

    

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAC

