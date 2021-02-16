Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies at 62

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lucy Bayly
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arne Sorenson, the president and CEO of Marriott, the world's largest hotel chain, died Monday, the hotel giant announced Tuesday morning. He was 62.

The company said in 2019 that Sorenson had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and earlier this month announced he would be taking a step back from his regular schedule to "facilitate more demanding treatment."

Sorenson was just the third CEO in Marriott's history, taking the helm in 2012 — and the first not to have Marriott as a last name. The company was founded in 1927 by John Willard Marriott, and is currently led by his son, J.W. "Bill" Marriott, the executive chairman.

In addition to expanding the company's holdings, including the acquisition of the Starwood chain of hotels, Sorenson was known for his efforts to make his company more inclusive and environmentally friendly.

“Arne was an exceptional executive — but more than that — he was an exceptional human being,” J.W. Marriott said in a statement Tuesday. “He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend. We will miss Arne deeply.”

Since Feb. 2, the CEO role has been shared by Marriott executives Stephanie Linnartz and Tony Capuano. Marriott said it will appoint a new CEO "within the next two weeks."

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars

    Suspected Israeli settlers vandalized several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in broad daylight in an incident caught by security cameras. It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks, in which hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity. Footage carried by Israeli public broadcaster Kan appeared to show around 10 people, all wearing hoods and masks, puncturing the tires and smashing the windows of parked cars near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.

  • Gulf expat exodus could continue until 2023, S&P says

    The population in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states declined by about 4% last year due to an exodus of expatriates after the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Monday. The oil producing region was hit hard last year as COVID-19 restrictions impacted non-oil economic sectors, and lower oil prices and crude output cuts weighed on its main income source. "We expect the proportion of foreigners in the region will continue to decline through 2023 relative to the national population, because of subdued non-oil sector growth and workforce nationalization policies," S&P said.

  • "Georgia was a fiasco": McConnell indicates he may get involved in Republican primaries

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated in a Wall Street Journal interview Monday that he may become involved in the Republican primaries for the 2022 midterms.Why it matters: McConnell and the GOP will have to balance candidates aligned with former President Trump, who remains popular among Republican voters, and those more likely to win seats in contested states. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDemocrats regained control of the Senate after winning twin runoffs in Georgia, after Trump made baseless electoral fraud claims and phoned the state's top elections official to ask him to "find" enough votes to change the result."Georgia was a fiasco," is how McConnell summed it up to the WSJ. "We all know why that happened.What else he's saying: McConnell told the Journal that to retake the Senate, Republicans had to get "candidates who can actually win in November.""That may or may not involve trying to affect the outcome of the primaries," he said."I personally don’t care what kind of Republican they are, what kind of lane they consider themselves in. What I care about is electability."Of note: McConnell said he hadn't ruled out the prospect that Trump "may well be supporting good candidates.""I'm not assuming that, to the extent the former president wants to continue to be involved, he won’t be a constructive part of the process," McConnell said.Go deeper: McConnell's two-step portends challenge for Biden and SchumerMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for sending a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Central U.S. is 'the most unusually cold region on the planet' right now

    Record-setting cold weather has paralyzed much of America, bringing freezing temperatures and snow to parts of the country that haven't seen such weather in decades — if ever in modern history. More than 3 million Americans were without power Monday. The vast majority of those power outages — more than 2.6 million — were in Texas, CNN reports, where freezing temperatures and high demand for heat set off rolling outages. Austin, "the city with palm trees and typically mild weather," was covered with six inches of snow, "an amount not seen since 1966," The New York Times reports. Texas' power outages can be attributed to "an electricity grid that is independent from surrounding states, low natural gas supplies, along with sky-high prices and reduced output from the state's numerous wind turbines," The Washington Post explains. In some parts of the country, temperatures were 50 degrees below average, making the central United States "the most unusually cold region on the planet," the Post reports. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was bracing for temperatures of -10 Fahrenheit, which would make Monday night the coldest night ever observed. Wind chills hit -40 and -50 in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. "There is the potential for more than 240 cold temperature records to be broken by Tuesday evening," CNN reports. This is just the first of two major winter storms expected this week. The second is forecast to hit on Wednesday. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceNorth Korea reportedly tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology from PfizerGOP donor is suing to claw back $2.5 million he spent to find evidence Trump won

  • Hamas court says women need guardian's approval to travel

    A Hamas-run Islamic court in the Gaza Strip has ruled that women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, further restricting movement in and out of the territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the militant group seized power. The rollback in women's rights could spark a backlash in Gaza at a time when the Palestinians plan to hold elections later this year.

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said. A U.S. official who declined to be named said the U.S. serviceman had concussion.

  • Garbage truck driver arrested in California Sandalwood fire that killed two people

    Antonio Ornelas-Velazquez is accused of igniting the deadly fire that burned more than 1,000 acres in 2019.

  • Texas declares state of emergency as dangerous winter storm causes power outages for millions

    More than four million people in Texas have been left without power and two people are dead, as a fearsome winter storm has sent temperatures plummeting to -22C and plunged vast swathes of the state in darkness. Law enforcement reported two men were found dead along Houston-area roadways. Causes of death were pending, but officials said the subfreezing temperatures were likely to blame. A state of emergency has been declared and President Joe Biden has ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts, after 4.7 million people woke up with no electricity on Monday. Around midday, service had been restored to almost 2.6 million of them. As nightfall threatened to plummet temperatures again into single digits, officials warned that homes still without power would likely not have heat until at least Tuesday, as frustration mounted and the state's electric grid came under growing demand and criticism. In a statement on Monday morning, ERCOT, Texas’s main electricity supplier said: “Energy conservation is critical. Rotating outages are underway to reduce demand on the electric system. Traffic lights and other infrastructure may be temporarily without power.”

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • Turkey accuses US of backing PKK after Turks killed in Iraq

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid into the United States, accusing it of supporting Kurdish militants on Monday, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish soldiers, police and civilians abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq. Erdogan also took aim at a U.S. State Department statement that deplored the hostages' deaths, but added that the U.S. would condemn the deaths “in the strongest possible terms” if it is confirmed that they died at the hands of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • Exclusive: UK auditing Indian vaccine site amid scramble for shots-sources

    Britain's drug regulator is auditing manufacturing processes at Serum Institute of India (SII) which could pave the way for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped from there to the UK and other countries, according to two sources close to the matter. SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, is currently mass producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, for dozens of poor and middle-income countries but not the UK, which has been getting its supply of the shot primarily from domestic facilities. If the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) gives SII's manufacturing process for the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot a greenlight it would allow the drug to be exported to the UK and to other countries which recognise MHRA's clearances, one of the sources said.

  • 'Black panther' spotted in southern Italy could be escaped pet of a mafia boss

    A mafia boss's pet panther could be on the loose after a large black cat was spotted roaming in the countryside of southern Italy. The big feline was seen and photographed on several occasions by people in the southern region of Puglia, the home turf of the shadowy Sacra Corona mafia, the least known of Italy's criminal networks. Locals suggest the mob could be the cat's owners. Police and rangers have been deployed and a helicopter has carried out surveillance over the countryside outside the coastal town of Bari as authorities attempt the capture it.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran’s army test fires short-range 'smart' missile

    Iran’s army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported. The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile's range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles. Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) — far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

  • Three dead, 10 hurt after ‘devastating’ tornado hits coastal North Carolina county

    Officials are continuing to search through debris Tuesday morning.