Marriott International CEO To Speak At Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 1; Remarks To Be Webcast

1 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), will speak at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference, to be held on Tuesday, December 1. Mr. Sorenson's remarks will be at approximately 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)
Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until March 1, 2021 at the same site.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

