Is Marriott International (MAR) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of +5.12%% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q1 of 2021, while the LRT Market Neutral strategy returned +2.4% for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

LRT Capital Management, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), and shared their insights on the company. Marriott International, Inc. is a Bethesda, Maryland-based lodging including hotel, residential, and timeshare properties operator that currently has a $47 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, MAR delivered a 9.48% return, extending its 12-month returns to 63.19%. As of May 27, 2021, the stock closed at $145.84 per share.

Here is what LRT Capital Management has to say about Marriott International, Inc. in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

"We are also long shares of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). Our investment thesis with respect to Marriott is essentially the same as with Hilton: excellent business economics, a consolidating industry and a good track record of capital allocation. Shares of Marriot are up 12.39% year-to-date."

Our calculations show that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the first quarter of 2021, Marriott International, Inc. was in 58 hedge fund portfolios. MAR delivered a -2.46% return in the past 3 months.

