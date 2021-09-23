Is Marriott International (MAR) Still a Nice Investment Pick?

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its “Artisan Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.77% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 7.81% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 7.87% by its Institutional Class: APHLX for the second quarter of 2021, all beating the Russell 1000® Value Index that delivered a 5.21% return, but below the Russell 1000® Index that gained 8.54% for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Artisan Partners, the fund mentioned Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and discussed its stance on the firm. Marriott International, Inc. is a Bethesda, Maryland-based hotel company with a $48.7 billion market capitalization. MAR delivered a 13.57% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 64.01%. The stock closed at $144.40 per share on September 22, 2021.

Here is what Artisan Partners has to say about Marriott International, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Hotel operator Marriott had performed well in the pandemic reopening trade. Their subsequent weakness reflects that trade’s slowing momentum in Q2 as virus variants surged globally and rising uncertainty weighed on economic growth expectations. Still, we remain confident in this business. Each are leaders in their respective industries with wide moats and superior business economics. Each is led by a battle-tested management team we believe is executing well on appropriately set strategy to deliver shareholder value. They are carefully and wisely financed, and they have undemanding valuations based on normalized earnings power.”

Based on our calculations, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MAR was in 49 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 58 funds in the previous quarter. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) delivered a 6.38% return in the past 3 months.

