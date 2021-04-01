- By GF Value





The stock of Marriott International (NAS:MAR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $148.11 per share and the market cap of $48 billion, Marriott International stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Marriott International is shown in the chart below.





Marriott International Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Marriott International is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Marriott International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Marriott International's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Marriott International over the past years:

Marriott International Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Marriott International has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $10.6 billion and loss of $0.82 a share. Its operating margin of 3.32% better than 66% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Marriott International's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Marriott International over the past years:

Story continues

Marriott International Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Marriott International is -15.5%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -46.8%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Marriott International's return on invested capital is 0.81, and its cost of capital is 11.44. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Marriott International is shown below:

Marriott International Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

To conclude, the stock of Marriott International (NAS:MAR, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Marriott International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

