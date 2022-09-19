Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination

Marriott International

Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the road — and spending big on trips.

According to Luxury Travel Advisor, global travel agency Virtuoso recently noted that “it’s undeniable that the future is bright” concerning luxury travel.

Flights and bookings are surging, they noted, and added that the most popular itineraries they’re seeing are for couples who are willing to spend at a higher price point for their vacations. Virtuoso also reported that international and big ticket trips are on the rise, with travelers opting to spend additional lodging nights in hotels and booking multi-day cruises. The luxury market is a $363 billion sector that is helping bring back the travel industry, per travel news outlet Skift.

This data has been supported by the fact that more options are becoming available, especially as more familiar brands are edging in on the luxury market. This week, Marriott announced that it has opened the doors to its first luxury, all-inclusive resort. The resort, Sanctuary Cap Cana, is located in the Dominican Republic and is for adults only. The property is the thirtieth for the global brand in the Caribbean/Latin America region — but the first there that taps into the luxury market, specifically branded as the “Luxury Collection.”

In a statement, Philipp Weghmann — VP and global brand leader for Marriott’s Luxury Collection — shared, “As a brand, we look forward to elevating the all-inclusive experience through the unique lens of The Luxury Collection, inviting guests to embark on new and transformative travel experiences.”

Marriott exec Brian King echoed this sentiment in a Sept. 15 company press release: “Cap Cana is one of Dominican Republic’s most coveted areas offering an inspiring getaway for our global explorers with a stretch of white sanded beaches, turquoise waters, and architecture resembling a storied colonial Spanish era… Sanctuary Cap Cana is proof of our commitment to provide discerning travelers with unique vacation retreats to continue collecting timeless memories, now in a convenient luxurious all-inclusive format.”

Sanctuary Cap Cana: Oceanfront Villas, Private Island Suites and More

According to Hotel Management, the new Dominican Republic luxury property offers oceanfront villas and even private island suites with private pools and terraces that also offer a waterfront view. In total, there are 324 suites with designs that take cues from the Mediterranean coast across Europe.

Sanctuary Cap Cana’s most exquisite offering is the Castle Island Suite — 5,500 square feet of space on two levels. Located on one of the private islands, it has two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and even three indoor pools boasting panoramic views via floor-to-ceiling windows.

The resort itself also has attractive amenities such as four restaurants (including a steakhouse), as well as six pools, a cabana and onsite spa.

Skift pointed out that the Dominican Republic (and more broadly, the Caribbean) have been travel hot spots as of late. For travelers, there’s a beneficial currency exchange rate — and it’s rather easy to get to from the U.S., while also offering a lot in terms of culture and experiences. For Marriott, the region has also been advantageous to expand into, per Skift. Currently, 10% of the company’s property portfolio is based in the region, with 62 total luxury properties largely being driven by consumer demand.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination