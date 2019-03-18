Marriott International is planning to open more than 1,700 new hotels around the world over the next three years, translating to between 275,000 and 295,000 new rooms.

This is part of a three-year growth plan for Marriott. Its merger with Starwood propelled these goals, according to a company statement.

Marriott's President and CEO Arne Sorenson told CNBC Monday that over the next three years, "we'll open half of our hotels outside the U.S," meaning international travelers will now see Marriott hotels popping up in more locations around the world.

The announcement comes after a rough end of 2018 for Marriott.

The company disclosed a large-scale data breach that was said to affect hundreds of millions of customers. Sorenson spoke in front of a U.S. senate panel in March, pledging to stop future problems, Reuters reported.

Sorenson credited Starwood with helping the company expand its footprint.

"Starwood has made us a more formidable competitor, providing a more valuable loyalty program, brands with strong appeal to loyalty members and owners, talented associates, terrific locations, particularly in the fast-growing Asia Pacific region, significant cost synergies and meaningful scale," Sorenson said in a statement. "We launched our newly branded loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, just last month. The program reached 125 million members as of year-end 2018 adding roughly 50,000 members per day."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marriott reveals plan to open more than 1,700 hotels worldwide