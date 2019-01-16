Marriott is rolling out a brand new rewards program -- Here's everything you need to know

When you're a frequent traveler, it's almost self-sabotage to not join some

Whether it's through a hotel brand, credit card company or any sort of external loyalty program, racking up points means racking up previously unattainable benefits.

Perhaps one of the strongest examples of this is Marriott.

Earlier in 2018, Marriott announced the blending of its three separate rewards programs under one umbrella. This included SPG (Starwood Preferred Guest), Marriott Rewards and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards — three previously unrelated loyalty programs that existed with separate point-value systems and benefits.

The merger essentially unified the currency for all three separate rewards programs and allowed for members of any of the three programs to use their points across Marriott’s entire combined portfolio of 29 brands and 6,700 participating resorts and hotels.

Today, Marriott has solidified the mega-merger under the new name and introduction of Marriott Bonvoy, the new travel-focused loyalty program that will be taking the place of the three merged programs.

Unlike the previous separate programs, Bonvoy will take a more holistic approach to travel-enthusiast members instead of simply offering transactional points as previous rewards programs had for its 120 million members.

The biggest shift will be for members who previously weren’t exposed to SPG’s most-coveted feature called SPG Moments, which offered first-class experiences to members from surfing lessons with professional surfers to cooking classes with Michelen star chefs.

Under Bonvoy, these experiences will be branded as 'Marriott Bonvoy Moments' and will be offered in nearly 1,000 destinations, some of which will include experiential events at the Super Bowl and the NCAA college basketball tournament as well as through sponsorship activations at Coachella, the Oscars and more.

Bonvoy members will have access to member rewards and benefits in hotels across Marriott’s entire portfolio of brands, including the Ritz-Carlton properties and other luxury brands under the Starwood name, like W Hotels and St. Regis.

The new program officially rolls out new branding on February 13.