Marriott is testing contactless check-in via kiosk as travel begins to return - see how to works

Brittany Chang
·2 min read
Moxy Times Square Exterior
Moxy Times Square

  • Marriott is testing contactless check-in and check-out kiosks and a "grab-and-go marketplace."

  • The hotel giant is looking to "blend" contactless amenities with face-to-face interactions.

  • The demand for contactless solutions has been on the rise throughout COVID-19.

COVID-19 spurred a demand for contactless services, and Marriott is now leaning into this by testing its new contactless arrival kiosks and markets, eliminating the need for face-to-face check-ins or snack purchases, respectively.

Large F&amp;B Kiosk Rendering credit No Brick LLC for Marriott International
The grab-and-go marketplace. No Brick LLC for Marriott International

Stephanie Linnartz, the president of Marriott International, has reaffirmed in a press release that COVID-19 has pushed the need for contactless amenities. This echoes the sentiments shared across several industries, from credit card companies to airlines.

The kiosks, which help speed up the check-in process, can already be seen at several Marriott locations.

Moxy NYC Times Sq_Contactless_Kiosk_01 credit Marriott International
Moxy NYC Times Square hotel's contactless kiosk. Marriott International

These locations include:

  • Moxy NYC Times Square

  • Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

  • TownePlace Suites Monroe

The kiosks will also soon be available at Marriott's Moxy Miami South Beach location.

Guests can also grab their room keys from the kiosks, which are equipped with touchscreens that have "antimicrobial technology."

Moxy NYC Times Sq_Contactless_Kiosk_02 credit Marriott International
Moxy NYC Times Square hotel's contactless kiosk. Marriott International

Upon leaving, guests can also opt to check-out from the same kiosks, eliminating the need for any in-person interactions.

Similarly, the hotel giant is also testing its "grab-and-go marketplace" at two Maryland locations: the Fairfield Inn and Suites Frederick, and the Fairfield Inn and Suites Arundel Mills BWI Airport.

Small F&amp;B Kiosk Rendering credit No Brick LLC for Marriott International
The grab-and-go marketplace. No Brick LLC for Marriott International

Craving a hot breakfast sandwich or a little cup of yogurt? Just head to the marketplace kiosks. These stands will offer a variety of both hot and cold snacks and drinks, including the daily complimentary breakfast.

Payments can then be made directly at the kiosks.

Marriott's push for contactless services isn't new.

Moxy NYC Times Sq_Contactless_Kiosk_01 credit Marriott International
Moxy NYC Times Square hotel's contactless kiosk. Marriott International

The hotel giant already has contactless features that can be accessed through the Marriott Bonvoy app, including check-ins and outs, the room key, food orders, and service requests.

The new kiosk offerings "help streamline operations," according to Marriott.

Large F&amp;B Kiosk Rendering credit No Brick LLC for Marriott International
The grab-and-go marketplace. No Brick LLC for Marriott International

However, the hotel giant won't be going fully digital, and is instead looking to "blend" contactless options with face-to-face interactions, according to Linnartz.

Read the original article on Business Insider

