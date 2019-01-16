Marriott unveils name for its new unified loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott International has a name for its new loyalty program since merging with Starwood Hotels and Resorts—Marriott Bonvoy.

Marriott Bonvoy will replace three previous loyalty programs, Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG). The three programs merged last August but this is the official naming of the unified product.

The program will launch on Feb. 13 with a new logo and branding online and on the ground at properties.

“Marriott Bonvoy has the largest and deepest portfolios of hotels in the world,” says Stephanie Linnartz, global chief commercial officer at Marriott. “We really have something for every consumer.”

Marriott now has 30 brands and more than 6,700 properties. It has a presence in 129 countries.

Marriott says it will retain popular SPG perks, including free upgrades when available. Starwood fans have been vocal about keeping those perks.

Loyalty members using the SPG or The Ritz-Carlton Rewards apps have to download the Marriott app, which will automatically update to the Marriott Bonvoy app on February 13. The SPG and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards apps will be deactivated then.

Members will earn on average 20 percent more points per dollar spent, Linnartz says.

The launch of Marriott Bonvoy also will introduce two new names for previous Elite status tier members.

Titanium Elite will replace Platinum Premier Elite for members who surpass 75 nights.

Ambassador Elite will replace Platinum Premier Elite. Members will have to surpass 100 nights and more than $20,000 in spending annually.

The company is emphasizing experiences as part of the new loyalty program. It has a platform called Moments that will feature more than 120,000 experiences in 1,000 destinations available for purchase or by redeeming points.

Some examples: desert treks on camelback in Morocco, cruising to Vietnam’s floating villages or cooking with celebrity chefs Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marriott unveils name for its new unified loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy