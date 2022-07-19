Marriott Vacations to Get New CEO as Timeshare Sector Faces Higher Hurdles

Sean O'Neill
·6 min read
The Waikoloa Ocean Club offers many timeshares. Source: Marriott Vacations Worldwide
The Waikoloa Ocean Club offers many timeshares. Source: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide‘s current president, John Geller, will become CEO of the timeshare giant on January 1, 2023, succeeding Stephen Weisz, who’s retiring. Geller will be taking the helm at a time when the company may see how well timeshare sales perform during economically turbulent times.

Geller has been the company’s president since 2021 and was its chief financial officer for over a decade. He’s helped Marriott Vacations slip off the timeshare sector’s reputation for locking customers into convoluted contracts after extensive sales pitches. The company has done this through simplified processes, brand standard processes, and the delivery of better-than-average inventory at “upper-upper-scale” resorts. Since its spinoff from Marriott International in 2011, it has gone from 12 percent to 17 percent market share.

Geller’s experience will be handy as the timeshare sector navigates a possible recession. A Bloomberg survey of economists estimates that the chance of a U.S. recession is at about one in three — and the chance of a European recession is at one in two.

“An inflationary environment increases the value proposition of timeshare,” Geller said in an interview with Skift. A timeshare contract helps owners lock in a price long-term, compared with spikes in daily hotel rates.

“[In early June] we took our vacation contract sales up roughly $100 million [to $1,875 million forecast this year] because the product is resonating more than ever,” Geller said, adding that sales volumes are above pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Industry-wide, the annual maintenance fee timeshare companies charge rose 15 percent over the five years through 2021, while the cost of a seven-night hotel stay at a “resort hotel” rose 24 percent before resort fees and taxes, according to the American Resort Development Association (ARDA).

Touting the Safety of a Premium Segment

If economies stop growing for a while, selling timeshare may get trickier.

“Markets have continued to price in a slowdown,” wrote David Katz and other analysts at Jefferies in a report to investors. Investors have beaten down Marriott Vacations’ stock price on the assumption that consumers would cut discretionary spending if a downturn happens.

Yet Marriott Vacations stands apart from other timeshare companies by having a wealthier-than-average customer base. The company’s customers self-report having an average net worth of $1.5 million. Half of the owners in its Interval program have annual incomes above $100,000. These better-off travelers might be more insulated from a recession.

“For them, it’s not really discretionary,” Geller said. “It’s part of their budget, which is great for us.”

That said, attracting new owners may become harder if economic conditions get choppy. Besides sales and fees, timeshare companies generate revenue from financing. As interest rates spike, Marriott Vacations may have to balance keeping the rates on its timeshare loans relatively low to encourage sales without letting its margins erode.

The company told Jefferies analysts that its delinquency and default levels were recently around 10 to 12 percent below the levels experienced in 2019 — and the 16 percent range around the great financial crisis.

The company also told Jeffries analysts that it thought it might have the ability to push prices 5 percent to six percent higher, depending on the product, because of how high hotel average daily rates have soared lately.

Seeking Operational Efficiencies

Customer acquisition remains a high cost for all vacation ownership companies, with tours and free trips common tools instead of cheaper digital sales.

“When thinking about a potentially more challenging sales environment, Marriott Vacations noted that it has reduced tour flow acquisition costs by 20 percent over the past two years,” wrote Chris Woronka and other Deutsche Bank Research analysts in a recent report.

The company is also investing in digital tools to boost its marketing efficiency.

“A lot of the technology we’ll be investing in over the next two to three years will continue to unlock how we interact with our owners and future owners,” Geller said. “Through data analytics, for example, we’ll better understand potential buyers and make them the right offers at the right time while also servicing our owners more seamlessly going forward.”

Other efforts could help reign in costs. Mergers have brought about a mishmash of technology platforms, which Marriott Vacations is now unifying to remove redundancy.

This year the company is spending close to $150 million on technology and integrations.

“Going forward, probably call it $40 to $50 million a year on new technology investments,” Geller said.

In a related move, the company is making it easier for owners to stay at places across its network rather than just in niche portfolios.

A soon-to-debut Abound by Marriott Vacations website will let owners use points they accrue for stays at more than 90 vacation club resorts across the Marriott, Sheraton, and Westin vacation clubs for the first time. The effort will also let owners redeem points via an exchange program that gives access to more than 8,000 Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 2,000 vacation homes, and other offerings.

“It’s about expanding the breadth of offerings across all the brands in one seamless portfolio,” Geller said.

Inspirato as Inspiration?

Marriott Vacations touts its premium offerings. But it could do more to boost its truly luxurious resort offerings — a category whose appeal to high-net-worth individuals has been demonstrated by the rise of subscription travel service Inspirato.

“There are a lot of different clubs out there, and I’m not sure anybody’s figured it out completely yet,” Geller said. “We continue to look at ‘edge products,’ and at how we could leverage our expertise in leisure given that we know how to market and sell, we know how to service customers to provide great vacation experiences.”

Marriott Vacations does offer some luxury properties under the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis Brands, but it hasn’t developed any recently.

“So, are there other travel platforms we could develop that would be complementary?” Geller asked rhetorically. “Those are things we’ll continue to look at — at what might allow us over time to diversify our business model out of just pure vacation ownership and the exchange business.”

“What’s different about us compared to a lot of these startups is we’ve got a business model that, after investing in new technology and efforts to grow, will still generate about $600 million a year of free cash flow,” Geller said. “Which historically we’ve returned to shareholders, or we’ve acquired new businesses to expand.”

“We have the ability to invest and look at other adjacent platforms and things that might make sense for us,” Geller said.

Subscribe to Skift newsletters for essential news about the business of travel.

Recommended Stories

  • These are must-haves for anyone who is obsessed with making fun drinks

    Looking to make some fun drinks this summer? Add these five Amazon essentials to your cart for the best drink-making experience.

  • Netflix to Launch New Password-Sharing Payment Plan in 5 Countries

    Netflix is trying a new way to get paid by password-borrowing freeloaders. The company is rolling out an option in five Latin American countries under which customers can enable access from an additional home legitimately, for an extra monthly fee. Starting next month, Netflix will launch an “add a home” feature in Argentina, the Dominican […]

  • Obama economic adviser on recession risks: ‘I’m not that much more worried than I am normally’

    Jason Furman, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Obama, said on Sunday that he thinks a recession is “certainly possible,” but he is not as pessimistic as some other economic forecasters. “I’m not that much more worried than I am normally,” Furman told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan. “But…

  • Bank of America second-quarter earnings drop 32%, missing expectations as market sell-off takes a toll

    BofA's global banking arm saw its profit fall sharply as activity slowed due to the high uncertainty in markets.

  • Monkeypox is not a gay disease. But LGBTQ leaders say they need more help for gay men and everyone else

    Some LGBTQ critics have accused government officials of being slow to tackle the outbreak because it is primarily affecting LGBTQ men.

  • Novartis sales and profit drop, but backs 2022 guidance

    The Swiss pharmaceutical company on Tuesday posted net profit of $1.69 billion, down from $2.89 billion a year earlier.

  • Incriminating Report, New Video Show Disorder In Uvalde School Shooting Response

    A damning report and hours of body camera footage further laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, where hundreds of law enforcement officers massed but then waited to confront the gunman even after a child trapped with the shooter called 911. The findings of an investigative committee released Sunday were the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in the South Texas city for the bewildering inaction by he

  • Listen closely to SEC commish and you'll hear plan to crush college sports' little guys | Opinion

    In SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s view, being conference champ doesn't equate to “earning your way in." That should worry schools at low end of Div I.

  • Twitter: Musk 'slow-walking' trial over buyout deal

    STORY: Twitter on Monday accused Elon Musk of trying to "slow walk" the lawsuit aimed at holding him to his $44-billion buyout of the social media platform.It’s pushing for the case to be fast-tracked in a court in Delaware to ensure deal financing remains in place, according to a new filing.Urging for a September trial, the document said, "Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt." Adding that "No public company of this size and scale has ever had to bear these uncertainties."Twitter sued Musk last Tuesday for backing out of their deal, asking the court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed price.The company said if Musk is ordered to close the deal it could still take months of additional litigation to close the debt financing, which expires in April. For that reason, Twitter asked the judge to reject Musk's counterproposal to hold the trial in February.Musk on Friday accused the social media giant of rushing the trial to obscure the truth about spam accounts – the issue he cited in backing out of the deal.He also claimed /twittery was trying to "railroad" him into buying the company. The two sides will make their arguments about the trial's proposed start date to a Delaware Court of Chancery judge on Tuesday.The New York Post reported on Monday that Musk's lawyers are planning to countersue Twitter to gather more information about spam accounts.

  • Exclusive-Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 billion -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Defense is nearing an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp for around 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, three sources said on Monday, amid expectations of a price increase for the most common version of the jet due to lower quantities and inflation. Since then, production quantities and know-how have increased, helping the price of the stealthy fifth-generation fighter fall to $79 million as it gained buyers. The handshake agreement would come as the aviation industry gathered for the return of the Farnborough Airshow, aiming for a display of confidence after the devastation of COVID-19, even though the only records likely to be broken at the event in southeastern England are for sweltering temperatures.

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • My family of 4 took an Alaska cruise: Here’s why we loved it more than the Caribbean

    From Dungeness crab feasts to sled dog puppies, there's more to an Alaska cruise than just breathtaking views.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • I used to work at Disney World. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.

    I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and have an annual pass, so I've figured out how to save money on food, tickets, merchandise, and more.

  • A Hawaiian Airlines passenger who was kicked off a plane after boarding due to an 'invalid ticket' says the airline initially 'wasn't willing to accommodate anything'

    In a series of viral TikTok videos, passenger Ryan DeMarre said the desk agent wouldn't provide "a straight answer as to why the ticket was invalid."

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansMoney m

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Coinbase Takes a Big and Important Win

    This is news that will undoubtedly do Coinbase a lot of good. "As we continue to grow across Europe and other regions, maintaining our strong regulatory relationships will ensure that we will continue to bring to market the products that our customers want, through the most trusted and secure platform in the cryptoeconomy."

  • Scaramucci Halts Withdrawals in a Fund After Stock, Crypto Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital suspended redemptions in one of its funds after sharp declines in stocks and cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the decision. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Legion Strategies fund suspended r