Marron to focus on promoting Vermilion County

Nov. 30—DANVILLE — Vermilion Advantage's incoming president and CEO said he plans to focus on marketing in hopes of bringing more business into the county.

"This organization has done a great job for a long time dealing with economic challenges and bringing a new era into this county and kind of transitioning into the new economy," said outgoing state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian. "I hope to continue that and to do a good job of promoting this area, the city of Danville and the county as a whole."

Marron, who announced this summer that he would not run for re-election as representative for the 104th Illinois House District, intends to step down early in order to take on the role at the nonpartisan Vermilion Advantage.

Marron said he will be removing himself from any political activity.

"It's an organization I've been a part of and I'm personally invested in," Marron said of Vermilion Advantage. "It's just a great opportunity to lead this organization and continue my public service in a different manner — you know, not in an elected capacity, but in a manner that hopefully I can help bring some growth and development to Danville and Vermilion County."

He previously served on the organization's executive committee and, as an ex-officio member, acted as a governmental consultant at times during his time as chairman of the Vermilion County Board and state representative.

"We've got many, many wonderful communities, and we want to be a place where people come to visit and come to live and a place of opportunity," Marron said.