🌱 Mars To Donate Factory + Fauci Tells Illinois 'Hang In There'

1. Brookfield Village Planner Kendra Kuehlem was struck and killed by a Metra train Friday at the Prairie Avenue crossing. The 27-year-old’s death was ruled an accident. (Landmark)

2. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Illinois is “doing better in general than the rest of the country” with COVID-19 metrics. Statewide cases are down about 75 percent from early January. "My plea to the people of Illinois is: hang in there,” Fauci told NBC Chicago this weekend. “This is going to end. It will get better.” (NBC)

3. Oak Park native Emery Lehman is set to compete this week in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The speed skater who trained in Franklin Park will compete in the 1,500-meter event Tuesday, followed by the team quarterfinals Sunday. (Paid source: Oak Leaves)

4. Mars will donate its candy factory to the community, Ald. Chris Taliaferro said. Elected officials will schedule public meetings to decide how to use the property. The candy plant dates back to 1929 and employs 280 workers. (Wednesday Journal)

5. WGN’s Around Town segment visited the Oak Park Society of Model Engineers this week. The club, which has 86 members ranging in age from 12 to 96, is currently working on a street model of downtown Oak Park from 1955. (WGN)

Oak Park Township continues its Stress-Busting Program for caregivers. (10 a.m.)

Join author Miles Harvey and The Nineteenth Century Club to learn about infamous con man James Strang. (1:15 p.m.)

River Forest Public Library hosts Virtual STEM Club. (3:45 p.m.)

Join a virtual "pajama story-time" with Oak Park Public Library. (6:30 p.m.)

The Oak Park Village Board will meet tonight at 7 p.m., with online and TV viewing options. ( VOP )

The OPRF Museum is celebrating Black History Month with local events, biographies of prominent Black Oak Parkers and its "Open House" exhibit. ( OPRF Museum )

Downtown Oak Park released its Valentine’s Day Gift Guide , featuring gift ideas from local businesses. ( DOP )

Several downtown businesses are hiring , including Kalamata Kitchen, Anthony Peter Salon, Yoga Six and more. ( DOP )

Oak Park Public Library is celebrating National Library Lover’s Month. (OPPL)

