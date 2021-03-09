Mars on Earth: Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on planet

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is seen where it landed in Jezero Crater on Mars
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yesim Dikmen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Yesim Dikmen

LAKE SALDA, Turkey (Reuters) - As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at a lake in southwest Turkey.

NASA says the minerals and rock deposits at Salda are the nearest match on earth to those around the Jezero Crater where the spacecraft landed and which is believed to have once been flooded with water.

Information gathered from Lake Salda may help the scientists as they search for fossilised traces of microbial life preserved in sediment thought to have been deposited around the delta and the long-vanished lake it once fed.

"Salda ... will serve as a powerful analogue in which we can learn and interrogate," Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science, told Reuters.

A team of American and Turkish planetary scientists carried out research in 2019 on the shorelines of the lake, known as Turkey's Maldives because of its azure water and white shores.

Scientists believe that the sediments around the lake eroded from large mounds that are formed with the help of microbes and are known as microbialites.

The team behind the Perseverance rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, wants to find out whether there are microbialites in Jezero Crater.

They will also compare the beach sediments from Salda with carbonate minerals - formed from carbon dioxide and water, a key ingredient for life - detected on the margins of Jezero Crater.

"When we find something at Perseverance we can go back to look at Lake Salda to really look at both processes, (looking at) similarities but equally importantly differences that are really between Perseverance and Lake Salda," Zurbuchen said.

"So we are really glad we have that lake, just because I think it will be with us for a long time".

Samples of rock drilled from Martian soil are to be stored on the surface for eventual retrieval and delivery to Earth by two future robotic missions, as early as 2031.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Editing by Dominic Evans and Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • Winchcombe meteorite is first UK find in 30 years

    Fragments are recovered from the blazing fireball that lit up the sky above England last month.

  • Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness. In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they experienced minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. It said Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, who is 10 years younger and announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, will continue to work from home where they will isolate between two to three weeks.

  • Late night hosts roast Britain's royals after Oprah's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

    "Last night, Oprah sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a two-hour prime-time special," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "We learned quite a bit," mostly that "the royal family is just as messed up as everyone else's." He played "the last phone call between Harry and Prince Charles" before Charles (temporarily) stopped taking his son's calls. It was also "a big event" because "they revealed the baby's gender in California without burning down an entire forest," Fallon joked. And "the ratings were so big, ABC just offered the couple their own weekly show called Royal-ish." Conan O'Brien imagined the queen and Prince Charles responding to the damning allegations — kind of — on their fictional podcast. The damage to the royal family wrought by Harry and Meghan was too big for even Bob the Builder to fix, in The Late Show's estimation. On #LSSC tonight: The #RoyalFamily has enlisted the help of Bob the Builder. pic.twitter.com/CgxKrNcPLL — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 9, 2021 Meghan and Harry told Oprah "their real in-law problems centered around their son, Archie, especially when the palace wanted to deny him a royal title and the accompanying security detail" at the same time someone in the royal family was expressing concerns about how dark Archie's skin would be, The Late Show's Stephen Colbert said. "I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that there is a possibility — just a possibility, mind you — that this medieval selective breeding program might be racist," he deadpanned. Neither Meghan nor Harry would reveal who brought up Archie's skin tone, so Colbert played whodunit: "It's not the queen or Prince Philip, so that narrows it down to ... everyone else at the palace. It could be Charles, could be Camilla, could be the corgis — they're a bunch of bitches." "Imagine after centuries of inbreeding, all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby's skin," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "And by the way, they should hope that the kid looks more like Meghan than Harry — no offense." Prince Harry "said racism was a big part of their decision to leave — which, you know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism," he added. "It's like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E. Cheese." "Harry made a number of startling accusations," Kimmel said. "The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, vigorously denied all of them, just out of reflex." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyIn unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

  • Athens enlists private hospitals to ease pandemic pressure on health system

    Two Athens private hospitals will join Greece's public health system to treat COVID-19 cases and relieve pressure on packed state intensive care units, the health minister said on Tuesday. Greece has extended a lockdown and tightened curbs to stem the spread of the coronavirus after a surge in new infections. "Our sorrow is unbearable," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

  • Women reported worse side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine than men, CDC study shows

    Women made up 79.1% of the 7,000 people who reported experiencing side effects after receiving the vaccine, including headaches, fatigue, and dizziness.

  • Up to 8 million eligible Americans yet to receive a stimulus check

    Many of those missing out are people on very low incomes

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Prince Harry has lit a slow burn stick of dynamite that will cause the greatest devastation of all

    To outward appearances, the Markle Sparkle was fully in evidence as the Duchess smilingly worked the room, her hand touchingly entwined with Harry’s. With her midnight blue ball gown shimmering in the glare of the flash bulbs, the five-month pregnant royal appeared in sparkling form as she joined her husband for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil in Jan 2019. Yet following an extraordinary TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that has left the Royal family reeling, we now know that the “suicidal” former actress only went ahead with the engagement at the Royal Albert Hall because she did not think she should be left alone. The claim, along with the suggestion that an as-yet unnamed Windsor questioned how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, form the main charge of the bomb dropped on the monarchy during the couple’s two-hour tell all.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Biden's German shepherds have been sent home to Delaware after a 'biting incident' with White House security officers

    The two German shepherds were sent back to the Biden family home after 3-year-old Major displayed aggressive behaviour to White House security staff.

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • Paul Walker's daughter walks fashion show, gets shoutout from dad's co-stars

    The 22-year-old modeled in a Givenchy fashion show over the weekend.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • 5 hidden details you might have missed in Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview outfit

    Through her jewelry and Armani lotus dress, Meghan Markle sent a message of hope, paid tribute to Diana, and may have made a nod to the Commonwealth.

  • Republican National Committee rejects cease-and-desist demand from Trump attorneys

    The Republican National Committee dismissed a cease-and-desist demand from former President Trump's attorneys Monday after Trump's lawyers told the organization to stop using Trump's name and likeness, Politico reports.What they're saying: The RNC "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals," chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in a letter sent Monday afternoon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe RNC letter highlights Trump's "close" relationship with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and states that Trump personally approved the use of his name for fundraising."The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country," Riemer wrote.The RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Trump attorneys sent a letter on March 5 requesting that the RNC "immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."It was one of many cease-and-desist demands, which the Trump team sent to GOP committees including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.The big picture: Trump worked closely with the RNC during the 2020 campaign, raising over $366 million together, according to Politico.Trump is expected to speak at the RNC's upcoming donor retreat in Palm Beach, a portion of which has been moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, per the Washington Post.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • When will your $1,400 stimulus check arrive? House looks to pass COVID plan quickly

    Here’s when you could get your stimulus check under the new bill.

  • Meghan: Archie's title was not royal family's "right to take away"

    A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.

  • Teen Vogue staffers push back against new editor-in-chief

    While the former Axios journalist attempts to charter a new path, her past remains a point of contention within the journalism community. Teen Vogue staffers publicly released their letter to management taking aim at the publication’s newly hired editor in chief Alexi McCammond. Within recent months, controversy surrounding McCammond’s career has been in the spotlight — from her relationship with then-White House press secretary, Tyler Joseph Ducklo to a history of past tweets featuring Asian stereotypes.

  • Nearly 11,000 women could be living with undiagnosed breast cancer following 'protect the NHS' drive

    Nearly 11,000 women could be living with undiagnosed breast cancer following last year’s drive to “protect the NHS”, new analysis reveals. A reluctance to burden the health service during the pandemic’s first wave, coupled with a drop in GP referrals and suspensions of screening programmes is wreaking a “tragic cost”, experts said. Research by the charity Breast Cancer Now found there were 10,700 fewer people diagnosed with breast cancer across the UK between March and December last year. The team analysed a range of data to reach the figure, including the number of people starting their first treatment for breast cancer, the number of women screened each month and the length of time for which services were paused. During the first wave of the pandemic, breast screening services were paused for different amounts of time across the UK, including around four months in Scotland and five months in Wales. While services were not officially paused in England, Breast Cancer Now said this still happened because hospitals turned their attention to fighting Covid. Overall, it said nearly 1.2 million fewer women in the UK underwent breast screening between March and December. Meanwhile, there was a 90,000 drop in referrals to a specialist for patients with possible symptoms of breast cancer in England between March and December. Even though services have resumed, the charity said they are operating at around 60 per cent capacity due to the need for social distancing and infection control. The charity on Tuesday warned of a forthcoming "perfect storm", with health workers in imaging and diagnostic services under unprecedented pressure due to the pandemic, having already been "chronically under-resourced" beforehand. Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: "The tragic cost of almost 11,000 missing breast cancer diagnoses is that in the worst cases, women could die from the disease. "And looking ahead, while we cannot know the full impacts of the pandemic, what we do know now is that over the coming years the number of women coming forward could overwhelm our already over-stretched workforce. "Women with breast cancer have already paid an unacceptable price due to the pandemic – we simply cannot afford for any more time to pass before UK Governments invest in and tackle the crisis facing the cancer workforce.” Overall, it put the number of patients undiagnosed with breast cancer due to the pandemic at around 8,900 cases in England, 890 in Scotland, 687 in Wales and 248 in Northern Ireland.

  • Papa John's founder says he's been working to get the N-word out of his vocabulary for the 'last 20 months'

    The former CEO of Papa John's is assuring the public he's been working on not using racist language, an effort that has apparently been ongoing for nearly two years. John Schnatter, the Papa John's founder who in 2018 stepped down as chairman after admitting he used the N-word during a conference call, told One America News Network the pizza chain's board has painted him "as a racist" when "they know he's not a racist," per Mediaite. From there, Schnatter described his "goals," evidently including no longer saying racial slurs. "We've had three goals for the last 20 months," Schnatter said. "To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it's just not true, figure out how they did this, and get on with my life." The former pizza boss also told OANN he "used to lay in bed" after his ouster wondering "how did they do this," and he called on Papa John's to come out and declare that it "didn't follow proper due diligence" and that he actually "has no history of racism." Schnatter stepped down as Papa John's chair after Forbes reported that he "used the N-word on a conference call" that had been "designed as a role-playing exercise for Schnatter in an effort to prevent future public-relations snafus." He apologized at the time, saying "racism has no place in our society." Shortly after, though, Schnatter said he resigned because the board asked him to "without apparently doing any investigation" and that he now regrets doing so. Later, Schnatter would vow that a "day of reckoning" would come in a bizarre 2019 interview, in which he also famously declared he's eaten "over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days." Update: In a statement on Monday, Schnatter said he has been seeking to eliminate "false perceptions in the media" and that "on OANN, I tried to say, 'Get rid of this n-word in (the) vocabulary and dictionary (of the news media), and everything else because it's just not true,' – reflecting my commitment to correct the false and malicious reporting by the news media about the conference call." Papa John’s ex-CEO says he’s been working for the last 20 months “to get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary” (h/t @mount_bees) pic.twitter.com/8heITnJJxA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyIn unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'