Mars Helicopter Captures Stunning Images Of Debris Field

Ed Mazza
·2 min read

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter on Mars snapped new images of spacecraft debris on the red planet. But it wasn’t aliens.

The images, snapped earlier this month from a height of 26 feet, show the dust-covered cables that connected the backshell to the supersonic parachute used during last year’s nail-biter landing.

This image of Perseverance&#39;s backshell (left of center) and supersonic parachute (far right), was collected from an altitude of 26 feet by NASA&#39;s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on April 19, 2022. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
This image of Perseverance's backshell (left of center) and supersonic parachute (far right), was collected from an altitude of 26 feet by NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on April 19, 2022. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This image of Perseverance's backshell (left of center) and supersonic parachute (far right), was collected from an altitude of 26 feet by NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on April 19, 2022. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The cable appears to be intact, the space agency said.

“The backshell and parachute helped protect the rover in deep space and during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a news release.

Cables emerge from the backshell to the supersonic parachute that brought the Ingenuity helicopter and Perseverance rover to Mars. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
Cables emerge from the backshell to the supersonic parachute that brought the Ingenuity helicopter and Perseverance rover to Mars. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Cables emerge from the backshell to the supersonic parachute that brought the Ingenuity helicopter and Perseverance rover to Mars. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA said the debris field is the result of the backshell and parachute hitting the Martian surface at a speed of 78 mph after it released the Perseverance rover, which landed much more gently via a rocket-powered descent.

“The canopy shows no signs of damage from the supersonic airflow during inflation,” NASA said.

Only about a third of the 70-foot wide parachute is visible in the images:

The supersonic parachute. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
The supersonic parachute. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The supersonic parachute. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA said analysis of the images could help provide insight for future missions to Mars.

“Perseverance had the best-documented Mars landing in history, with cameras showing everything from parachute inflation to touchdown,” Ian Clark, former Perseverance systems engineer and current Mars Sample Return ascent phase lead, said in a news release. “But Ingenuity’s images offer a different vantage point. If they either reinforce that our systems worked as we think they worked or provide even one dataset of engineering information we can use for Mars Sample Return planning, it will be amazing. And if not, the pictures are still phenomenal and inspiring.”

The plutonium-powered Perseverance, NASA’s biggest and most advanced rover on Mars, will hunt for signs of life in an area scientists believe was once a river delta. It will also take samples, seal them in tubes and leave them to be collected and brought back to Earth by a future mission.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Odesa Military Administration: Russia strikes bridge in attempt to cut off part of Odesa Region

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 20:37 Maksym Marchenko, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, believes that the Russian strike that damaged the bridge over a Dnister estuary in Zatoka, Odesa Region, was an attempt to cut off part of the region and create tension amid recent events in the unrecognised Transnistria.

  • ‘Navalny’ Director Says Putin’s ‘Rein on Power Has Never Been Shakier’ and Russia Is a ‘Failed State’

    Director Daniel Roher makes the case for Alexei Navalny's potential to get out of prison and take on his country's tyrannical leader.

  • Watch a Sikorsky S-92 Snatch a Rocket Right Out of the Sky

    New Zealand’s Rocket Lab will test a new method of recapturing a rocket stage today.

  • Inside Chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s First U.S. Restaurant in Las Vegas

    Importing the best chefs from around the world isn’t a new concept in Las Vegas — or at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which for more than two decades has counted within its pantheon of chefs names such as David Chang and Emeril Lagasse (currently), and Charlie Trotter and Daniel Boulud (past). On June 25, […]

  • Ford launches 2022 F-150 Lightning: Watch the Replay

    Watch Ford's launch of the 2022 F-150 Lightning live right here at 1:30 EDT on April 26, 2022. The electric truck will compete with Tesla, GM and Rivian.

  • Your E-Bike Battery Can Be a Fire Hazard If Not Used Correctly—Here's What to Do

    Repeated fires have prompted the FDNY to release recommendations for the care and keeping of e-bike and other lithium-ion batteries.

  • Farmer finds 4,500-year-old statuette while working his land

    "We realized that it was a precious thing, but we didn't know it was of such great archaeological value," the farmer said.

  • What's in a name? Ukraine plans to rename streets linked to Russia

    A number of Ukrainian cities plan to rename streets and squares associated with Russia under a process of "derussification" following Moscow's invasion. A day after the dismantling of a huge Soviet-era monument in Kyiv that was meant to symbolise friendship between Russia and Ukraine, the city council said on Wednesday it had compiled a list of 467 locations that could be considered for renaming. They included a central square named after 19th century writer Leo Tolstoy and a street named Russia’s Lake Baikal.

  • Former Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk believes Ukraine will win despite Russian terror tactics

    Former Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk in an interview with NV Radio, has stated his belief that Ukraine will win in the current war against Russian aggression, even though Russia is stooping to use terror tactics against civilians, and provides a prognosis on the war’s current trajectory.

  • NASA's OSIRIS-REx probe will visit a second asteroid

    NASA's OSIRIS-REx has been cleared to visit one more asteroid, and it's getting a name change at the same time.

  • Zelenskyy visits Mariupol children in hospital

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a hospital in Kyiv on Tuesday and met children evacuated from Mariupol whose parents were killed during fierce fighting in the city. (April 26)

  • In May, the Russians are preparing "referendums" on the annexation of Donbas - russian media

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL, 2022, 07:16 PM Russian journalists' sources in the Kremlin claim that in mid-May the Russian special services are preparing "referendums" on the so-called "DNR" and "LNR" formations "joining" Russia, after which they are preparing a similar scenario in Kherson Region.

  • In ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ a Decapitated Baby Reveals the Ugly Depths of Mormon Extremism

    Matthias Clamer/FXA herky-jerky adaptation of John Krakauer’s 2003 non-fiction book of the same name, Under the Banner of Heaven is the latest high-profile miniseries that would have been better off as a two-hour feature film.Writer/showrunner Dustin Lance Black’s seven-part FX on Hulu drama (April 28) is the based-on-real-events story of the 1984 investigation into the murder of a Utah mother and her infant daughter, and the ugly revelations about the Mormon church that ensued. It is fascinatin

  • NASA just extended these 8 planetary science missions

    NASA has extended a total of eight planetary science missions after careful evaluation of each one. The missions extended include the Mars Odyssey, Mars Reconnaissance Orbit, MAVEN, Mars Science Laboratory (and the Curiosity Rover), InSight lander, Luna Reconnaissance Orbit, OSIRIS-REx, and New Horizons. Repurposing for new missions NASA says it completed a “thorough evaluation” of … The post NASA just extended these 8 planetary science missions appeared first on BGR.

  • Wisconsin's GOP-ordered election investigation will continue

    The Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin that was supposed to wrap up this week will continue just as Donald Trump urged, but with no more taxpayer money to pay for it, the state's top Republican said Tuesday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' announcement that the probe into President Joe Biden's win in the battleground state will go on beyond Saturday, when the contract with the investigator was scheduled to end, came a day after Trump issued a not-so thinly veiled threat to Vos if he shut it down. Vos referenced several ongoing lawsuits related to the investigation, but not Trump, in explaining the extension.

  • Today is: International Pay it Forward Day

    Today is: International Pay it Forward Day

  • Lithuanian president urges Germany to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks, adding that Germany should speed up the delivery of weapons to Kyiv. On Tuesday, Germany announced its first delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, after weeks of pressure at home and abroad to do so amid confusion over its stance. Nauseda said Germany was going in the right direction but if it wants to be consistent, it could not stop halfway.

  • 'Ukraine Is a Crime Scene,' But War Crimes Cases Against Russians Are Hard to Prosecute and Prove

    It's a far legal reach to verify evidence in a war zone, gain custody of a defendant, find the proper court of jurisdiction, and prove a case.

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • Mariupol City Council shares horrifying images of Azovstal hospital: Immediate evacuation needed

    ALENA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 26 APRIL 2022, 23:05 The Mariupol City Council has shared horrifying images of a hospital at the Azovstal plant, which lacks medicines and has unsanitary conditions. At least 2,000 civilians are hiding beneath the plant - they need to be evacuated immediately.