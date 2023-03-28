Mars Hill man charged with cyclist hit-and-run homicide, arrested by Asheville police

ASHEVILLE - Police say that they made a March 27 arrest for a man charged with hitting and killing a cyclist around Grove Street earlier this month.

Calvin Tyler Dion, 21, of Mars Hill has been charged with the following, according to a March 28 news release:

Second-degree murder

Hit-and-run inflicting serious bodily injury

Reckless driving – wanton disregard

Failure to reduce speed

Exceeding posted speed

Resisting public officer

A “Ghost Bike” was chained to a tree along Grove Street in Downtown Asheville where James Shearon was killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run.

Dion is being held in the Buncombe County jail on a secured $552,000 bond, according to a jail database.

According to an online court listing, he also faces some driving citations for which he is scheduled to appear in administrative court on April 6 and May 2.

Dion is alleged to have hit with his vehicle and killed 28-year-old James Shearon, who was riding his bike around Grove Street on March 1. Shearon died at the hospital on March 8, according to police.

Police arrested Dion after tips from the public, the release says.

“Detectives are continuing to complete their investigation,” APD spokesperson Samantha Booth confirmed in an email.

They do not believe there is another person of interest, Booth said.

